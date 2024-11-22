FanDuel NFL: Week 12 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Six teams have a bye Week 12, including the Bills and Bengals. Let's discuss the fallout from that on the DFS side of things and highlight some of the top options to consider on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 43.5 Chiefs 27.5 Panthers 15.5 39.5 Vikings 21.5 Bears 17.5 40.5 Titans 15.5 Texans 24.5 50.5 Lions 29.5 Colts 20.5 46.5 Patriots 18.5 Dolphins 27.5 41.5 Buccaneers 24.5 Giants 17.5 44.5 Cowboys 16.5 Commanders 27.5 41.5 Broncos 23.5 Raiders 17.5 47.5 49ers 23.5 Packers 24.5 47.5 Cardinals 23.5 Seahawks 23.5 48.5 Eagles 25.5 Rams 23.5

Only one game has a total lower than 40 points this week. There are four games with a total of at least 47.5 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Lions, Chiefs and Commanders.

Value Options

Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG vs. TB ($6,700)

Tracy had a crucial fumble at the start of overtime in Week 10 that resulted in the Giants losing to the Panthers. He was otherwise good in that game, rushing 18 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Since taking over as the primary running back for the Giants, Tracy has rushed for 516 yards and three touchdowns, while also chipping in 14 receptions for 76 yards, over six games. Expect him to remain in a leading role against the Buccaneers, who are tied for the sixth-most FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.

Luke Schoonmaker, DAL at WAS ($4,500)

Jake Ferguson suffered a concussion during Monday Night Football and is still in the concussion protocol. He is trending toward sitting out Week 12. Schoonmaker stepped up in relief of Ferguson last week, catching six passes for 56 yards. When Ferguson did not play in Week 2 against the Saints, Schoonmaker caught six passes for 43 yards. For those looking to save money at tight end, Schoonmaker should at least be on your radar.

Other Value Options

QB Drake Maye, NE at MIA ($6,900)

QB Tommy DeVito, NYG vs. TB ($6,000)

RB Austin Ekeler, WAS vs. DAL ($6,600)

RB Rico Dowdle, DAL at WAS ($6,300)

RB Javonte Williams, DEN at LV ($6,200)

WR DeAndre Hopkins, KC at CAR ($6,500)

WR DJ Moore, CHI vs. MIN ($6,000)

WR Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. DET ($5,700)

TE Hunter Henry, NE at MIA ($5,200)

TE Theo Johnson, NYG vs. TB ($4,800)

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Both of these teams are appealing stacking options, but the Eagles might be the better choice. Jalen Hurts ($9,300) has been incredible, posting eight passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns his last six games. The top player to stack with him is A.J. Brown ($8,500), who is averaging 18.7 yards per reception. The Rams have allowed the fifth-most receptions of at least 20 yards in the league.

On the Rams side, Matthew Stafford ($7,200) has 10 touchdown passes his last four games. He also threw for at least 279 yards in each of those games. Both Cooper Kupp ($9,200) and Puka Nacua ($8,600) finally being healthy again has certainly helped Stafford. Kupp has three consecutive games with at least six receptions and 80 receiving yards, but Nacua might be the most appealing option to stack with Stafford. He has at least seven receptions and 98 receiving yards in three of his last four games and comes with a slightly cheaper salary.

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Bo Nix ($8,000) threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Falcons. That marked the fifth time over the last seven games that Nix has thrown for at least two touchdowns. That included a Week 5 meeting with the Raiders in which he recorded two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. The Raiders have allowed the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, making Nix a great option for this rematch. His top receiver to consider stacking with him is Courtland Sutton ($7,100), who currently has a streak of four consecutive games with at least six receptions and 70 yards.

Other Stacks to Consider

Lions – Jared Goff ($8,500) + Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,500)

Commanders – Jayden Daniels ($9,000) + Terry McLaurin ($7,800)

Giants – Tommy DeVito ($6,000) + Malik Nabers ($8,200)

High-Price Heroes

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET at IND ($9,500)

The Lions scored 52 points against the Jaguars last week and St. Brown was right in the thick of the action. He caught all 11 of his targets, finishing with 161 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his eighth straight game with a touchdown. He should continue to have a high floor when he faces the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-highest yards per target to wide receivers in the league.

Kenneth Walker III, SEA vs. ARI ($8,100)

Walker was somewhat held in check by the 49ers last week, turning 14 carries into 54 yards. However, he did salvage his stat line with a touchdown. He has just one game with at least 100 rushing yards this season, but he has four games with at least four receptions and 33 receiving yards. He also has eight total touchdowns. Expect him to be one of the safer running back options for the week when he takes on the Cardinals, who have allowed the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs.

The Smash Spot

Brian Robinson Jr., WAS vs. DAL ($7,900)

Robinson turned 16 carries into 63 yards and a touchdown last week in his return from a hamstring injury. Despite being limited to eight games this season, he has already reached a career high with seven rushing touchdowns. While Ekeler is also in the fold for the Commanders, Robinson has received at least 16 carries in a game five times. A significant workload against a Cowboys team that has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game and the most rushing touchdowns in the league leaves Robinson with tremendous upside.

