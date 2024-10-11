FanDuel NFL: Week 6 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week six brings four more teams on byes. With the Chiefs and Vikings among them, we'll be without big stars including Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce for DFS lineups. Still, there are plenty of intriguing options on the board, so let's highlight some of the best ones to target on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 51.5 Commanders 22.5 Ravens 29 47.5 Cardinals 21.5 Packers 26 37.5 Texans 22 Patriots 15.5 41.5 Buccaneers 22.5 Saints 19 42.5 Browns 16.5 Eagles 26 43.5 Colts 20.5 Titans 23 35.5 Chargers 19.3 Broncos 16.3 36.5 Steelers 19.8 Raiders 16.8 46.5 Falcons 26.5 Panthers 20 52.5 Lions 27.8 Cowboys 24.8 48.5 Bengals 26 Giants 22.5

Get ready for some potential fireworks as we have two games with an over/under of at least 50 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Ravens, Lions and Falcons. There are six teams that have a total of at least 26 points.

Value Options

Calvin Ridley, TEN vs. IND ($6,000)

The Titans had a bye in Week 5 and Ridley didn't exactly go into it on a high note. His last two games, he has combined for two receptions for 14 yards. Prior to that, he had posted 127 yards and a touchdown in his first two games. This is a favorable bounce-back spot for him against the Colts, who have given up the fourth most receiving yards to wide receivers in the league.

Zach Ertz, WAS at BAL ($5,000)

Although Ertz had just two receptions for 10 yards last week, he was targeted eight times. He has garnered 18.0 percent of the Commanders' targets this season and has an average depth of target of 7.9 yards. This is a matchup that could result in him providing significant value because the Ravens have allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends in the league.

Other Value Options

QB Daniel Jones, NYG vs. CIN ($6,800)

QB Will Levis, TEN vs. IND ($6,600)

RB Tony Pollard, TEN vs. IND ($7,000)

RB Bucky Irving, TB at NO ($5,700)

RB Chase Brown, CIN at NYG ($5,400)

WR Darius Slayton, NYG vs. CIN ($5,900)

WR Michael Wilson, ARI at GB ($5,900)

WR DeMario Douglas, NE vs. HOU ($5,600)

TE Cade Otton, TB at NO ($5,200)

TE Hunter Henry, NE vs. HOU ($5,000)

Stacks to Consider

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

The Cowboys likely will need to throw a lot in this game. The Lions have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game and the Cowboys average the second-fewest rushing yards per game. The Lions are susceptible to being beaten through the air, allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game. Dak Prescott ($8,000) has two games with at least 352 passing yards this season and has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three games. CeeDee Lamb ($9,300) should be his top target and could really thrive with the Lions, allowing the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

This game could be worth stacking on both sides. The Cardinals have given up the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks and the Packers have allowed the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers. For those looking to pair someone with Kyler Murray ($7,800), Marvin Harrison Jr. ($7,000) has caught at least one touchdown in three of the last four games.

For the Packers, there are a couple appealing options to stack with Jordan Love ($8,500). Christian Watson (ankle) could be out again, but even if he plays, Jayden Reed ($7,700) is the best wide receiver to pair with Love. He has received at least six targets in four of five games and averages 8.6 yards after the catch. Another option to stack with Love is tight end Tucker Kraft ($6,000), who has 10 receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns the last two games.

Other Stacks to Consider

Falcons – Kirk Cousins ($7,400) + Drake London ($7,400)

Commanders – Jayden Daniels ($8,700) + Terry McLaurin ($6,800)

Giants – Daniel Jones ($6,800) + Darius Slayton ($5,900)

High-Price Heroes

Derrick Henry, BAL vs. WAS ($9,100)

Henry is a touchdown machine. He has six rushing touchdowns and one receiving score this season. He has already received 12 carries inside the 10-yard line. Oh yeah, and he has run for at least 84 yards in four consecutive games. The Commanders allow a league-high 5.28 yards per carry to running backs. Don't expect them to be the team that slows Henry.

Bijan Robinson, ATL at CAR ($8,500)

While Robinson hasn't topped 100 rushing yards in a game, he does have two games with at least 100 scrimmage yards. The biggest disappointment with him is that he has just one touchdown this season. The Panthers have allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. If there was ever a week for Robinson to find his way into the end zone, this is it. Although Robinson was limited in Thursday's practice because of a hamstring injury, he was not on the Friday injury report and will play.

The Smash Spot

Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. WAS

With the Ravens involved in a high-scoring battle with the Bengals in Week 5, Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 55 rushing yards, giving him at least 45 rushing yards in all four games this season. The Commanders are tied with the Panthers for the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, so Jackson comes into this matchup with tremendous upside.

