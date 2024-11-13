Guillotine League Strategy: Late Season Strength of Schedule Downgrades

Allen has not been the runaway top QB this season that we've come to expect. So far, he has been the fifth ranked QB based on fantasy points per game. He has had two games with single digit scoring and hasn't topped 25 points in a game since Week 3. With a Week 12 bye and one of the toughest schedules for fantasy QBs the rest of the way, you should make sure you have another strong option on your roster for the last couple of weeks.

Strength of schedule analysis pictured below is based on leagues that run through Week 17. The best remaining matchups are ranked from best to worst on a 0-100 scale. These rankings are adjusted for quality of opponent.

If you're in a Guillotine League and have survived the chop so far then you probably have either a strong foundation with some elite players or have saved your FAAB and are in good position to build. Now that leagues are down to eight teams, rosters are stacked with solid fantasy contributors. It's a good time to take a closer look at which players will be able to help you most down the final stretch and who you should downgrade. Using the Strength of Schedule tool, we'll identify which top players should be downgraded due to tough matchups late in the season. Next week we'll identify which second-tier players should be upgraded based on favorable matchups.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen - Buffalo

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati

With nine touchdown passes in the past two games, Burrow may have erased your memories of more disappointing outings, such as the prior two games when he didn't even break the 15-point mark. He has feasted on favorable matchups but just been tolerable against tougher opponents. That won't be good enough if you are one of the top three teams standing and need to be able to count on him. Like Josh Allen, Burrow has a Week 12 bye and challenging opponents in Weeks 16 and 17, so you'll want to make sure you have an alternate option available.

Running Backs

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh

Harris has been one of the most consistent backs since Week 6, running for over 100 yards in three of four games and scoring three touchdowns in the same span. Stats like that make him a solid choice in typical leagues, but when you get down to the final four teams in a guillotine league, there will be better options. He doesn't get much work as a receiver anymore, and he faces the toughest schedule for fantasy running backs in Weeks 15 to 17.

De'Von Achane - Miami

The numbers show that nobody has benefited more from Tua Tagovailoa returning from injury than Achane. He has had four elite games, all with Tua under center. However, last week's game was an example of how low the floor can get for him even with his starting quarterback and guaranteed work in the passing game. He'll face some tough matchups that should have you questioning if he's worthy of starting in weeks 15 through 17.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers - Baltimore

Flowers has been the ultimate boom or bust play all season, scoring more than 22 points in three games and fewer than eight points in four others. It averages out to making him a top 20 WR option, but it makes him a dangerous choice when one bad week could mean your season is over. He has a Week 14 bye and will be dealing with difficult matchups the rest of the way.

Brian Thomas - Jacksonville

With five touchdowns in eight games, Thomas has quickly emerged as the top receiver for the Jaguars and a steady presence for your fantasy team. The problem with him going forward in guillotine leagues is that he'll have a Week 12 bye and then faces the toughest schedule for fantasy wide receivers from Week 14 through Week 17.

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta - Detroit

George Kittle, Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce and Trey McBride have separated from the rest of the pack. Cade Otton has also entered the conversation as a top option at tight end with Chris Godwin out of the season. Then you have a large group of players like LaPorta who are capable of putting up a big game, but you shouldn't rely on them when you get towards the end of a guillotine league season and have better options available. He'll face some favorable matchups over the next few weeks, but considering his usage this season, it will be impossible to predict which games he'll actually hit. He'll have two tough matchups late in the season that should deter you from starting him.

You Can Still Join a Guillotine League!

You can start leagues any week of the season for as long as you want.

Here's how it works:

1. Set up and draft your team just like traditional fantasy football

2. Each week the lowest scoring team gets eliminated

3. All of the players from the eliminated team become free agents

4. A weekly FAAB bidding war starts among the remaining teams

5. Survive the chop and be crowned champion

Public and Private Leagues are open at GuillotineLeagues.com. And with paid public leagues now available, you can play to win cash prizes.

