IDP Analysis: Week 6 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Wise has been one of the best DL fantasy options this season with 25 tackles (16 solo) and five sacks through six games. He hasn't posted five sacks in a season since his rookie year in 2017, so it's unclear if this is sustainable, but his high tackle count can float his

Williams missed the last two games but looked outstanding in the Week 6 win over the Packers, producing 14 tackles (eight solo) in the process. When he's healthy, Williams has elite upside. Last season, he played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps 12 times, and he produced double-digit tackles in five of those games.

Sweat started the year quite slow with just nine tackles (seven solo) and no sacks through four games, but he was red-hot over the last two weeks, as he posted 12 sacks (eight solo) and three sacks. Through his first three seasons, Sweat averaged 2.8 tackles and 0.5 sacks per game, so his tackles may regress a bit, but we should expect a more steady flow of sacks moving forward.

Now that Week 6 is in the books, we'll take a look at some of the IDP players that are on the rise and some that have red flags moving forward. Defensive players' roles change frequently, so it's important to keep an eye on their respective snap counts as they fall in and out of favor with their coaches.

Now that Week 6 is in the books, we'll take a look at some of the IDP players that are on the rise and some that have red flags moving forward. Defensive players' roles change frequently, so it's important to keep an eye on their respective snap counts as they fall in and out of favor with their coaches.

RISING

Montez Sweat, DE

Sweat started the year quite slow with just nine tackles (seven solo) and no sacks through four games, but he was red-hot over the last two weeks, as he posted 12 sacks (eight solo) and three sacks. Through his first three seasons, Sweat averaged 2.8 tackles and 0.5 sacks per game, so his tackles may regress a bit, but we should expect a more steady flow of sacks moving forward.

Quincy Williams, LB

Williams missed the last two games but looked outstanding in the Week 6 win over the Packers, producing 14 tackles (eight solo) in the process. When he's healthy, Williams has elite upside. Last season, he played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps 12 times, and he produced double-digit tackles in five of those games.

Deatrich Wise, DE

Wise has been one of the best DL fantasy options this season with 25 tackles (16 solo) and five sacks through six games. He hasn't posted five sacks in a season since his rookie year in 2017, so it's unclear if this is sustainable, but his high tackle count can float his fantasy value regardless. He'll be a surefire start in the Week 7 matchup against the Bears, as QB Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 23 times.

Tariq Woolen, CB

Woolen is a magnificent athlete who ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He didn't start playing cornerback until his junior year in college, but he looks like a natural on the NFL field, as he has snared an interception in four straight games. He has massive upside and needs to be picked up in all dynasty leagues.

Troy Andersen, LB

Mykal Walker (groin) didn't practice all week and missed Sunday's win over the 49ers, so Andersen drew his first start. He led the Falcons with 13 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble, showing off his athleticism and instincts in the process. It's unclear when Walker will be back, but Andersen – a second-round pick – could push for a starting job soon. At the very least, dynasty managers should hold for now.

Cameron Dantzler, CB

Dantzler appears to have an edge over rookie Andrew Booth as a starting cornerback, and he has produced consistently for fantasy purposes with 34 tackles (31 solo) and four pass breakups through six games. Booth could eventually take over the starting role, but there's no sign that that is imminent, meaning Dantzler is a high-floor fantasy option for the time being.

FALLING

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Last week, I pointed out that Jacob Phillips may be in danger after the Browns traded for LB Deion Jones. However, it appears that Owusu-Koramoah may be the odd man out, as Phillips played all 70 snaps in Week 6 while Owusu-Koramoah handled just 33 snaps. There will be risk with any Cleveland linebacker once Jones suits up, but Owusu-Koramoah's decreasing usage is the biggest red flag.

Cody Barton, LB

Barton started the season hot with 46 tackles (26 solo) through the first five games, but he has averaged just 58 percent of the defensive snaps over the last three games, including just 39 percent in Week 6 where he posted just two tackles (one solo). As long as Jordyn Brooks is in the fold, Barton is going to be a risky IDP option.

Kyle Hamilton, S

Hamilton was supposed to be the next man up when Marcus Williams (wrist) was placed on injured reserve. Instead, Geno Stone has taken on that role while Hamilton handled just 45.3 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. Hamilton is just 21 years old, and the first-round pick should be fine in the long run, so dynasty managers need to hold. But his current usage makes him too risky in redraft formats.

Jamin Davis, LB

Davis started the season hot with 13 tackles (11 solo) and three sacks through the first three games, but he hasn't gotten to the quarterback over the last three weeks, as he totaled 15 tackles (eight solo) in that stretch. Most importantly, he has played just 67 percent of the defensive snaps in those games. His upside will be limited until he gets near every-snap usage.