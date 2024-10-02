Locker Week 5 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 5:

Aaron Jones, RB, MIN - More than 25.5 receiving yards

Jones has at least five targets and 36 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Not only is Jones running routes out of the backfield, but when the pass rush comes, Sam Darnold is comfortable dumping the ball off to his explosive running back for easy yardage. The Jets have given up 40 or more receiving yards to two opposing running backs through four games. Jones should be the third back to reach that level.

DJ Moore, WR, CHI - More than 52.5 receiving yards

We all love a good revenge narrative. In Week 5, Moore will face Carolina, where he spent the first five years of his career. In the last three games, Moore has recorded at least 53 yards twice. The Panthers are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of receiving yards allowed to opposing wide receivers. However, Carolina has one of the worst pass rushes in the league, so Caleb Williams should have plenty of time to get the ball to his star pass catcher. Look for Moore to show the Panthers they never should have traded him.

Derrick Henry, RB, BAL - More than 84.5 rushing yards

During the first two weeks of the season, the Ravens were using fullback Patrick Ricard less than 25 percent of the time. Once the team realized that without the blocking specialist playing often, the run game was struggling. Baltimore fixed that error in Week 3, moving Ricard into a prominent role. Why do we bring this up? It changed everything for Derrick Henry. Running behind Ricard, Henry is avoiding hits behind the line of scrimmage as often, which has led to 350 rushing yards in the last two weeks. Also, the Ravens will face a Bengals defense that's allowed more than 90 yards to Rhamondre Stevenson, Isiah Pacheco and Chuba Hubbard. This is a smash spot for Henry.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL - Less than 211.5 passing yards

With the Baltimore rushing attack playing at a high level, Jackson hasn't been throwing the ball as much. In the last two weeks, Jackson is averaging 16.5 pass attempts. In those two games, Jackson has averaged 169 passing yards. Given the matchup against a Bengals defense that should be easy to attack on the ground, look for another low-volume passing game from Jackson.

Andy Dalton, QB, CAR - Less than 217.5 passing yards

Dalton has posted at least 220 yards in each of his two starts, so why should we look at him passing for less yards this week? It's all about the matchups. He faced two weak defenses (Raiders and Bengals) in his two solid performances. In this contest, Dalton will have a tough matchup against the Bears. Chicago held Anthony Richardson to 167 yards and Will Levis to 127 yards. Last week, Matthew Stafford passed for just 224 yards. Dalton is a limited passer, and the Bears have a pass defense that should shut the Carolina passing attack down with little issue.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ - More than 28.5 receiving yards

In the last two weeks, the Vikings gave up 27 receiving yards to Josh Jacobs and 28 yards to Dare Ogunbowale, so this defense will give up air production to running backs. Also, Minnesota tries to send pressure as often as possible against opposing quarterbacks. In that scenario, Hall should be able to at least match his season receiving average of 4.5 catches and 43 yards. The running back has a great chance of breaking off one or two receptions for big yardage against this defense.

