Locker Week 7 Picks

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 7:

Jordan Love, QB, GB - More than 255.5 passing yards

In each of his two home games this season, Jordan Love has passed for at least 258 yards. This week, he'll face a Texans defense that has been strong against the run, which should motivate the Packers to test Houston through the air. The Texans have not allowed any quarterback to pass for more than 243 yards; however, Houston has had one of the easiest schedules of opposing quarterbacks in the league. Starting CB Kamari Lassiter and free safety Jimmie Ward missed last week's game. It seems likely that even if that duo plays, they'll be less than full strength. Green Bay boasts a set of receivers that should prove difficult for the Houston secondary to contain. Bet on the high-powered passing of the Packers to have consistent success, leading to a big day through the air for Love.

Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS - Less than 242.5 passing yards

It may be surprising to some, but Jayden Daniels has passed for less than 239 yards in four of six games. When the Washington offense is rolling, they are getting big production from the running backs. With Brian Robinson (knee) looking as if he's ready to return to action, the Commanders should have little trouble running on the Panthers. It should also help that Carolina has one of the weakest run defenses in the league. Playing at home, Washington is likely to control the game. In that scenario, there should be little need for Daniels to air it out. Don't be surprised if the quarterback throws fewer than 25 passes in this spot.

Brock Purdy, QB, SF - Less than 248.5 passing yards

This number looks too good to be true, but it actually looks good to the 'more.' Brock Purdy has posted at least 255 yards in four of his last five games. The Chiefs have become more of a run-heavy team since losing Rashee Rice to a knee injury, and they have shortened games with a dominating rushing attack. As a result, opposing quarterbacks have failed to surpass 230 yards in the last three games. Look for more of the same this week. In prior years, the 49ers had a great run defense. This year, they are well below average. The 49ers are likely to be in a low-scoring game and may not run much more than 50 plays. Against an excellent pass defense, Purdy reaching 249 yards seems improbable.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ - More than 60.5 rushing yards

The Jets switched their offensive play caller to Todd Downing last week. One major change was that New York finally used play action and motion to make things easier for the offense. Due to those adjustments, Breece Hall easily eclipsed the target of more than 64 rushing yards in Week 6. Against the Bills, Hall rushed 18 times for 113 yards. Hall faces a solid Steelers rush defense in Week 7, but Pittsburgh has coughed up at least 68 rushing yards to Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Rico Dowdle. Now that the Jets have Davante Adams to pair with Garrett Wilson, it'll be tough for the Steelers to sell out to stop Hall. Don't be surprised if the running back has another 100-yard game.

Joe Mixon, RB, HOU - More than 57.5 rushing yards

Joe Mixon has rushed for at least 102 yards in his two healthy games this season. This week's matchup against the Packers lines up well. Last week was the first time Green Bay has failed to hold a lead opposing rusher to less than 93 yards. In a game that should be high scoring, volume for Mixon should be no issue. Expect Mixon to continue his strong rushing totals this week.

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN - More than 91.5 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson has surpassed 91 yards in two of the last four games. This week's matchup sets up very well for the receiver, though. In terms of history, Jefferson has recorded at least 141 yards in his last three meetings against Detroit. On the season, Detroit has given up at least 104 yards to an opposing receiver in three of five games played. The Lions are lights out against the run, and the best way to attack them is through the air. Look for Jefferson to have more than 100 yards.

