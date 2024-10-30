Locker Week 9 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 9

De'Von Achane over 31.5 receiving yards vs. Bills

De'Von Achane has played three games this season with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. In each of those games, the running back has posted at least 50 receiving yards. One of those games was in Week 2 against the Bills. In that contest, Achane caught seven passes for 69 yards. Buffalo has coughed up more than 32 receiving yards to six running backs in over eight games. This is a great spot for Achane.

Chris Olave over 66.5 receiving yards vs Panthers

After missing Week 7 with a concussion, Olave returned to action last week and finished with eight passes for 107 yards from backup quarterbacks. This week, the Saints' top receiver will get Derek Carr back from injury. With Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season, Olave should get all the targets he can handle against a Panthers defense that has given up the 11th-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Olave is in line for a massive game.

Drake London over 66.5 receiving yards vs Cowboys

Last week, Kirk Cousins let Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts do the heavy lifting. Look for London to get back on track against a Dallas defense that has very little pass rush. The Cowboys have allowed at least 68 receiving yards to an opposing wide receiver in all seven games this season. Meanwhile, London has posted more than 66 yards in four of his last six games. Look for London to dominate in what should be a high-scoring contest.

Trey McBride over 52.5 receiving yards vs Bears

After missing the Week 4 game, Trey McBride has been the most consistent pass catcher for the Cardinals. Since returning from his one-week absence, McBride has averaged 81 receiving yards per game. This week, he'll face a Bears defense that is excellent against wide receivers but average against tight ends. In the last two games, Chicago has given up 102 yards to Evan Engram and 77 yards to Zach Ertz. McBride should be the focal point of the Arizona passing attack this week.

Dak Prescott over 265.5 passing yards vs Falcons

Coming into this game with a 3-4 record, the Cowboys are on the verge of letting this season get away from them. Last week against the 49ers, Dallas went back to the best version of their offense in the second half, which included Dak Prescott airing the ball out to CeeDee Lamb. The beauty is that Lamb was weaponized by moving all over the formation. Although the quarterback only passed for 243 yards in that contest, signs of life were apparent. Prescott will face a Falcons defense that lacks a consistent pass rush this weekend. In an expected shootout, look for the veteran passer to have his fourth game of the year with at least 293 yards.

CeeDee Lamb over 85.5 receiving yards vs Falcons

CeeDee Lamb has posted a minimum of 89 yards in three of the last four games. Last week, the star receiver returned to a weaponized role that led to his big 2023 breakout. As a result, Lamb had a season-high 146 yards. Lamb has been targeted 31 times over the last two games. He'll face an Atlanta defense that has given up at least 86 yards to DK Metcalf, Chris Olave and Rashee Rice. Look for Lamb to be similarly productive.

