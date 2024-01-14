Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions, Super Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Super Wild Card Weekend

If you're looking for great storylines, this is the game for you. Win or go home? Check. Like a good revenge narrative? Jared Goff facing the team that cast him aside definitely qualifies. How about a homecoming? Matthew Stafford played in Detroit for 12 seasons and he returns home to face his former team.

Aside from the storylines, two excellent teams are facing off, and unfortunately, one of these squads will see their season end early. Sean McVay took a team that was projected to have one of the lowest win totals of the season and made it an imposing unit. On the other side, Dan Campbell built a team that can knock off any team in the league with a potent offense and strong run defense.

The Lions won the NFC North with a 12-5 record. Detroit compiled its record while averaging 27.1 points per game while giving up 23.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Rams earned the No. 6 playoff seed with a 10-7 record. On a per-game basis. Los Angeles scored 23.8 points while allowing 22.1 points.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Betting Odds for Wild-Card Weekend

The Lions are three-point home favorites while this game has an over/under total of 51.5. The team total for the Lions is 27, while the Rams' team total is 24.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Betting Picks This Week

The Lions often prefer to lead with their two-headed rushing attack of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. However, the strength of the Rams defense is against the run, making this a strength versus strength matchup. The best place to attack the Rams is through the air. Although they have a solid pass rush, led by Aaron Donald, they lack high-level cornerback play. A potential issue for the Lions is the health of Sam LaPorta. The rookie injured his knee last week. Although he practiced on Friday, even if he suits up, he may not be anywhere near full capacity. If that's the case, the Rams could put extra attention on Amon-Ra St. Brown. If that move is effective, it could influence Jared Goff to throw to his outside receivers. However, throwing to the perimeter is often not Goff's area of strength.

In terms of the Rams offense, they have a major advantage in the passing game. The Lions' pass defense has been eviscerated in each of their last three games. Although one of those games was played against the Cowboys, the Vikings played them twice. In those two games, both with Nick Mullens at quarterback, Minnesota averaged over 400 passing yards. It may not take much creativity by the Rams' coaches to put the game on Matthew Stafford's shoulders. The veteran quarterback will have the trio of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson to attack with. Also, despite the Lions having an excellent run defense, Kyren Williams has been incredible as a runner and receiver this season. The Rams could have success in both the rushing and passing attack.

Taking Los Angeles over the 24.5-point team total seems to be the top betting angle. Also, the game has a solid chance of going over the 51.5 total. Finally, the Rams have a reasonable chance to win this game outright. Either going with Los Angeles plus three points (-110 odds) or the moneyline (+140) could provide value. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Best Bet: Rams over 24.5 points.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Prediction

As I break this game down, I expect the Rams to throw the ball to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua as much as possible. It's difficult to foresee the Lions slowing them down. Even though the Lions have a pass rush capable of big games, the Rams' offensive line has protected Stafford well in almost every game. Also, Stafford is excellent at getting the ball out quickly.

My concern for the Lions is the Sam LaPorta injury. With Jared Goff preferring to throw over the middle, missing one of his two top weapons in that area of the field will likely force him to play outside his comfort zone. Although Detroit may try to pivot to the run game, look for the Rams defense to be able to slow the Lions just enough to encourage Goff to throw more than his coaching staff would prefer.

Finally, as much as Dan Campbell has been an excellent coach, I give Sean McVay a significant edge in game planning.

I predict the Rams win this game, 31-24.