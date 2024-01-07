Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions, Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 18

This is potentially tricky game to gamble on. Detroit has clinched the NFC North and is guaranteed a home playoff game. The Lions are currently the No. 3 seed in the conference. However, if they win and get some help, they could move up to the No. 2 seed. The biggest advantage of the No. 2 seed is that if they win during Wild Card Weekend, they would host another game in the divisional round. It would seem like a no-brainer that Detroit will go all out to improve its seeding. Ultimately, every coach needs to weigh out a myriad of factors in terms of how they approach a Week 18 game. That's where potential uncertainty comes in when predicting the Detroit side. On the other side, the Vikings have a three percent chance of making the playoffs. That should ensure that Minnesota will go all out to see if it can earn a playoff spot.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Betting Odds for Week 18

The Lions are three-point home favorites while this game has an over/under total of 45. The team total for the Lions is 24.5, while Minnesota's team total is 21.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Lions are averaging 26.9 points, and they are giving up 23.4 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Vikings have scored an average of 20.3 points, while allowing 20.8 per game.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Betting Picks This Week

These teams met in Week 16 with the game played in Minnesota. In that contest, the Lions won a thriller by a score of 30-24.

In that game, the Vikings lost T.J. Hockenson to a season-ending knee injury. In addition, Jordan Addison left the game early with an ankle injury. Otherwise, Nick Mullens threw four interceptions, which gave Detroit an edge. Statistically, Mullens threw for 411 yards with TDs to Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn. After that loss, Minnesota used both Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens at quarterback in a blowout loss to the Packers. Don't be surprised to see the team make another in-game change at QB if needed. The good news is that Addison played last week, so he should be ready to help the passing attack.

On the other side, the Lions have some advantages they didn't have in the first meeting. The main edge is that they are at home. Often, quarterback Jared Goff plays much better on his home field than he does on the road. An underrated advantage is that they now have experience against Brian Flores' defense. Minnesota has played defense with a unique blend of blitzes and coverage looks. Last week, we saw the Packers shred this defense in a similar rematch. Finally, Detroit is coming off a tough loss. It appeared it had won at Dallas before the referees called a penalty to reverse a two-point conversion. Not only would a win help the Lions' playoff seeding, but they should come out looking to avenge a loss they felt they didn't deserve.

Personally, I feel the Lions will play to try and gain the No. 2 seed in the conference. Also, in the rematch, I expect Detroit to take advantage of weaknesses it didn't realize in the Week 16 game. Taking the Lions minus the points makes sense. Bettors certainly may consider taking Detroit over its 24.5 team total. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Best Bet: Lions -3

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Prediction

All season long, the Lions have had excellent coaching from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. I expect him to paint a masterpiece against a defense that Detroit already scored 30 points against. In this contest, I expect more sustained drives with a confident Jared Goff playing at home. Look for a balanced attack. In that prior meeting, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery rushed 32 times for 135 yards and three TDs combined. In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown posted 106 yards and a TD.

Even though the Vikings have Justin Jefferson, that may not be enough to keep up with Detroit. Both Mullens and Hall are not NFL-caliber starting quarterbacks. With this game being on the road, it isn't reasonable to expect either of them to match Goff and Co. Also, Detroit has been amazing against opposing rushing attacks. In the initial meeting between these teams, the Vikings' running backs rushed 10 times for 16 yards. In a game in which this offense can be forced into being pass-heavy, even the weak secondary of the Lions can have success.

I predict the Lions win this game, 31-16.