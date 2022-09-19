Monday Night Football Betting Odds, Player Props and Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Odds, Player Props and Best Bets for Week 2

Last week: 1-3, -2.25 units

Season: 1-3, -2.25 units

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

Spread: Buffalo -10.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 47.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Buffalo -425; Tennessee +340 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Player Props

Josh Allen over 39.5 rushing yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Following his big game in the Thursday Night season opener last week, Bills QB Josh Allen has now logged double-digit rushing attempts in five of his last eight games, with his smallest yard-per-carry average in any of those games being 5.3 yards. That type of volume bodes well for Allen's chances of getting to 40 yards, especially considering that Allen recorded long runs of at least 23 yards in five of those eight games. Due to that efficiency, Allen went over tonight's rushing total in seven of those eight games, with his lowest rushing total in any of those games being 56 yards. It seems the oddsmakers may be underestimating Allen's involvement in the rushing game, so let's keep our eye on this situation moving forward throughout the season.

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Spread, Total, and Moneyline Odds

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 49.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Eagles -140; Vikings +120 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Player Props and Best Bets

Justin Jefferson over 96.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

I mentioned last week that Jefferson's receiving total of 80.5 yards might be one of the lowest numbers we'd see all year, and he's already being listed fifteen yards higher in Week 2. That's because Jefferson went nuclear last week in his first start under new coach Kevin O'Connell (whose offense boosted Cooper Kupp to new heights last year), posting a huge 9-184-2 line on eleven targets while finding himself wide-open on an assortment of plays. That coincides with Jefferson's statement during training camp, remarking that he had "never been so open before". As mentioned previously, Kupp was consistently crossing the century mark in O'Connell's offense last year, and I'm expecting similar results from Jefferson. Let's keep using him until he gives us a reason not to.

A.J. Brown over 73.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

The Eagles' new WR1 (who is reportedly best friends with his new QB Jalen Hurts) received a huge target share in his debut last week, going 10-155-0 on thirteen targets as the clear focal point of their passing game. It's going to be hard to keep Brown under this number on anything approaching that kind of volume, and he also appears to be a strong bet to go over his reception total of 5.5 catches. I prefer his yardage prop, because six catches amounts to roughly twelve yards per catch at this number, and Brown seems likely to exceed that number, given his propensity for long gainers (including a 54-yarder last week).

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Week 2 Monday Night Football Bets Summary

Make use of the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures. Be sure to use our page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses. Make use of the best sports betting sites and NFL betting sites to get the most out of your NFL betting experience.