Monday Night Football NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 12

OK, maybe I'm not King of the North, but I make a heckuva court jester when it comes to the NFC North, don't I? I seem to have the amazing ability to be a complete square when it comes to the Lions (never again!) while providing no consistency when evaluating OUR Chicago Bears. But hey, it's really "great" to be here so you can all watch me attempt to unravel the mess that is the Bears like a toddler that just knotted up their yo-yo.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds for Week 12

Vikings -3 / Bears +3

Vikings ML -155 / Bears ML +135

Total over 43 / under 43.5

The movements for this game are as boring as the lead up to the game itself. The opener was at 3.5 and has dropped to the key number of 3 and stayed there forever. There are 48% of the bets on Chicago, but they are getting 70% of the money. That must be public money as I don't think there is any way this is moving down to 2.5. The total had the most movement with the opener of 45, but it dropped to 43.5 almost immediately after it became likely that the Vikings would hold out Justin Jefferson through next week's bye.

Bears at Vikings: Betting Picks This Week

I get it, in an ideal world, we were supposed to be "treated" with Justin Fields taking on Prime Time Kirk Cousins tonight. In said ideal world, I'd be four inches taller and playing professional golf somewhere. Life is full of disappointments, as everyone who regularly reads this columns is well aware. The Vikings, somehow, have survived life without Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, sitting at 6-5 and still very much in playoff contention. They had won five in a row until a vintage Russell Wilson drive gave them a one-point loss in Denver. Joshua Dobbs is a fun story and a guy who is easy to root for, but there is also a reason he's played for seven teams (two twice!) in his career. He's clearly an excellent backup and a great teammate, but is limited in his on-field ability. There is enough film out there now that defenses are making life difficult, particularly without Jefferson. The Vikings' defense has been up to the task and they will need to be against the unique Bears offense. When these teams meet in Minneapolis, there tends to be a lot of points scored, but the Vikings are 3-8 to the under this year and with Chicago's wildly inconsistent offense, it is hard to bet on a lot of points, which makes the under my best bet for tonight's game. I also lean strongly to Minnesota -3 as I have real fear the Lions may have taken the Bears' soul last week.

Bears at Vikings Best Bet: UNDER 43.5 (@ FanDuel)

Bears at Vikings Prediction

After last week's crippling loss in Detroit, a game in which the Bears had complete control, I really don't know what to expect. I think their fight might be done and they may sleepwalk through this game to get to their bye next week. The Vikings need this game to stay in shouting distance of the NFC North and I see them coming out strong behind Alexander Mattison and T.J. Hockenson. Look for it to be 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, putting the Bears on their heels. The second quarter features a bunch of field goals and a 13-6 halftime score. A Justin Fields TD makes things interesting to start the third quarter, but the Vikings lock things down on defense and slowly pull away for a 23-13 victory.