Monday Night Football NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Player Props for Monday Night Football

Game Line

New York Jets +4.5 (BetMGM)

I do not think people take into account the quality of the Jets defense, or that Aaron Rodgers finally looks healthy. There is a good argument that Breece Hall is just as talented as Christian McCaffrey and I believe the spread actually comes into play. Look for a close game here as I find it highly unlikely the 49ers ever lead by more than a touchdown.

The NFL is back and there are many great sportsbook promos to choose from. Use this BetMGM bonus code for first-bet bonus bet offers of up to $1500 in bonus bets

Player Touchdowns

Christian McCaffrey -170 (DraftKings)

McCaffrey remains almost a weekly lock for this wager as he scored in 16 out of 19 games last season (84.2 percent). This looks like the worst matchup he could have as he faces a tough Jets' defense that arguably will emerge as the best in the league. However, the 49ers go off as a home favorite expected to total around 24 points. If San Francisco scores three touchdowns, it is almost a guarantee McCaffrey has at least one of them. This line is -200 and shorter on other sites.

Jauan Jennings, SF +400 (FanDuel)

Jennings seems a forgotten weapon in the San Francisco offense thanks to the big names he plays with. He will certainly see softer coverage in this offense and should get open in the red zone. He scored in two of his final six games and I like getting longer odds to complement the McCaffrey wager.

The season has kicked off which means plenty of great promos are available at NFL betting sites right now. Wager $5 and use the DraftKings promo code to get $250 in bonus bets instantly.

Player Props

Garrett Wilson Over 5.5 Receptions -145 (DraftKings)

Aaron Rodgers heavily targeted Davante Adams during his time in Green Bay and I expect those looks to smoothly transition Garrett Wilson's way. Last season Wilson caught at least five passes in 10 of the Jets' 17 games despite much less talent at quarterback. While the 49ers field a solid defense, I will back a healthy Aaron Rodgers with the talent of Wilson. I will note that the 49ers finished as the second-best defense in allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs last season while only ranking 21st against opposing wide receivers.

Tyler Conklin Over 28.5 Receiving Yards -115 (Caesars)

This is probably my favorite prop of the night as Aaron Rodgers typically likes to lean on his tight end. Poor quarterback play victimized Tyler Conklin the last few seasons as he oddly had exactly 87 targets each year. Over his final 10 games last season, Conklin hit his over seven times, and none of those games featured a healthy Aaron Rodgers. Conklin's best anytime touchdown odds are +410 on FanDuel.