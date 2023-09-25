This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props, Week 3

We are given the luxury of picking between two games tonight and both are interesting matchups. Is Baker Mayfield for real after having two easy matchups? Does Joe Burrow play and do the Bengals finally get into the win column? Can Puka Nacua mania continue? Let's see what I think.

Baker Mayfield Over 0.5 Interceptions _120 ( DraftKings)

Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise in Tampa leading the team to an 2-0 start. He has yet to throw an interception, but also hasn't faced a tough defense like the Eagles have. Mayfield has attempted exactly 34 passes in both of his games so there should be plenty of opportunities for him to throw the ball to the Eagles defense tonight. He threw 35 picks over his first two seasons with the Browns so he isn't shy about trying to make tight throws and turning the ball over.



Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer -105 (DraftKings)

With Joe Burrow banged up it would make a lot of sense for the Bengals to rely on the running attack and use Mixon. Mixon is a capable three-down back who has seven catches through two games adding a second possible dimension to the possibility of him scoring. The Bengals are a slight home favorite and the point spread in combination with the over/under suggests they should score 3-4 touchdowns. Cincinnati won't pull him at the goal line and while the front four for the Rams is tough, usually the best strategy to combat that is to run the ball at them. This line is -120 in other places so I'd make sure to use the odds at DraftKings.

Van Jefferson Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (FanDuel)

Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua should get a lot of attention given their respective hot starts and I think this is the perfect spot for Jefferson to step up. Arguably, he was set to be the top receiver for the Rams after the Cooper Kupp injury but his teammates have stepped up and been more productive through two games. This number seems fishy as Jefferson has 33 receiving yards in those two games so one would guess this number would be lower. Matthew Stafford has given him five and four targets in these two games so it's not like we are counting on a big catch for the over to hit here. Don't be surprised if the over hits by halftime and I'd check out some of the alternate receiving totals for bigger odds. This number is as high as 36.5 on other sites so I'd jump on this prop quickly before the line goes up.