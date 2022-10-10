Monday Night Football Picks: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Best Bets and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Player Props and Best Bets for Week 5

Last article: 7-10, -3.61 units

Season: 29-42, -17.07 units

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds for Week 5

Spread: Kansas City -7

Moneylines: Kansas City -340; Las Vegas +280

Total: 52

Try the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when you sign up at BetMGM.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Player Props for Monday Night Football

Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards, -110 (FanDuel)

The Chiefs will no doubt be looking to throw tonight, with the Raiders pass defense ranking 24th in the league, and Kelce has been the only Chiefs receiver seeing steady targets this year (averaging 8.5 per game). The Raiders have also been poor at defending TE's, ranking 22nd in fantasy points allowed to that position. Good chance that Kelce can produce a solid game in this important divisional battle.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown, -130 (FanDuel)

As mentioned, the Raiders rank 22nd vs. tight ends in fantasy points allowed, a data point where touchdowns are factored in pretty heavily. Kelce has scored three touchdowns over four games this year and now has scored a touchdown in nine of his last ten games going back to last year. Clear favorite to score.

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

Travis Kelce first touchdown, +650 (FanDuel)

First touchdown prices (generally speaking) should be listed at roughly six times the anytime touchdown price, essentially equaling 42 points and a few field goals (which lines up with tonight's 51.5 total pretty well). With the Kelce TD being offered at a good bit less than even money (as low as -145 at DraftKings), we're getting a little bit of a break on this price, perhaps especially with the Chiefs being listed as a 7-point favorite in this game.

Patrick Mahomes over 18.5 rushing yards, -110 (DraftKings)

Mahomes doesn't mind running when the situation calls for it, and has covered this number in each his last two games. Even better, he has covered this number in nine of his last twelve starts going back to last year. No reason he can't do so again.

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Monday Night Football Best Bets Recap

Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards, -110

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown, -130

Travis Kelce first touchdown, +650

Patrick Mahomes over 18.5 rushing yards, -110

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures. We also have weekly NFL betting picks from our staff, including the latest NFL Week 5 picks.

Make use of the best sports betting sites, NFL betting sites, and betting promos to get the most out of your NFL betting experience, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials. Our favorite bonus is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.