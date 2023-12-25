New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Betting Picks & Props for Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 16

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

A loss to the Saints last week puts the Giants on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs. Given that they will face the Eagles in Week 16, their hopes of staying alive are bleak. Let's dig into the betting market for this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Giants at Eagles Betting Odds for Week 16

Giants: Spread +13.5 (-112), +625 Moneyline

Eagles: Spread -13.5 (-108), -950 Moneyline

Game Total: 43 points

The Giants will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback again, a role that he will likely fill for each of their final three games. He'll have a healthy set of skill players around him, which he'll need to perform well if the Giants have any chance of keeping this game close.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Giants at Eagles Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles like to run the ball, which has resulted in them posting the fifth-most rushing attempts in the league. They could race out to a big early lead in this matchup, which would likely make them run the ball even more in the second half of the game. One of the Giants' best players against the run has been Micah McFadden, who should see a lot of time on the field in this game. He has recorded at least six combined tackles and assists in five of his last six games, so expect this matchup to help him reach that total again.

Giants at Eagles Best Bet: Micah McFadden over 5.5 tackles + assists (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Darren Waller played his first game with Tommy DeVito under center last week. Coming off IR because of a hamstring injury, he was limited to 26 snaps. He was still targeted six times, which he turned into four receptions for 40 yards. He has played in nine games this season, posting at least 36 receiving yards in six of them.

Waller came out of Week 15 unscathed, so his snap count could increase in this game. It's a favorable matchup, given that the Eagles have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league. They have also allowed the 11th-most yards per target to opposing tight ends. The Giants might need to throw a lot in the second half, which would further help Waller's chances of reaching this over.

Giants at Eagles Best Bet: Darren Waller over 35.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift in the fold, Kenneth Gainwell doesn't get a ton of rushing opportunities. He hasn't been given more than eight carries in a game since Week 3. Still, even with his limited workload, he has rushed for at least 20 yards in four of his last six games.

The Giants have had problems against the run, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Swift has dealt with his share of injuries during his career, so if the Eagles can build a big lead early, Gainwell could receive a significant workload in the second half. With his rushing yardage prop being so low, the over is the way to go.

Giants at Eagles Best Bet: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants at Eagles Prediction

The Giants getting dominated by the Saints last week took some of the shine off the DeVito story. The Eagles have lost three straight, but they played three much better teams than the Giants in the 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Two of those three games also came on the road. Back at home, look for them to dominate the Giants and get back into the win column.