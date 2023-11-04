NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Frankfurt, Germany, Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 9

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet across the Atlantic Ocean for a Sunday morning battle between two AFC powerhouses.

This Week 9 contest is set to take place in Deutsche Bank Park, a soccer stadium located in Frankfurt, Germany. Both teams currently sit at 6-2, with Kansas City's most recent loss coming last weekend. Miami, on the other hand, was able to get back in the win column with a convincing 31-17 victory over its AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots.

These teams could very likely see each other once again in the postseason, but for now let's get into our betting odds, picks and predictions for their Week 9 international clash.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs for Week 9

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline : Dolphins +110 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Patriots -124 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

: Dolphins +110 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Patriots -124 (FanDuel Sportsbook) Point spread : Dolphins +2 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Chiefs -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

: Dolphins +2 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Chiefs -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) Totals: Over 50 points (PointsBet Sportsbook) / Under 50.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

There has been steady movement all week spread-wise regarding this game. The spread has gotten as high as 2.5, and as low as one. However, it appears to have stabilized at 1.5 with under 48 hours until kickoff.

The projected total has unsurprisingly been hovering around 50 given the high-powered offenses on either side. It got as high as 51.5 at one point but has mainly remained between 50 and 50.5 points, certainly a reasonable number given the offenses involved.

These teams have not seen each other since the 2020 regular season, when the Chiefs squeezed past Miami, 33-27. This season, the Dolphins have been solid against the spread (5-3) and could have a chance of covering a narrow spread playing on a neutral site.



Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

The Dolphins, and head coach Mike McDaniel in particular, have gotten plenty of criticism for their inability to win big games this season. Miami's two losses have come on the road to legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are coming up against the defending champions in arguably the biggest test of their season.

Despite the respect Kansas City commands for its success in recent seasons, Andy Reid's squad does look more beatable after last week's abysmal performance against the Broncos. The Chiefs scored a season-low nine points and failed to reach 300 yards of total offense for the first time this season. When looking at the bigger picture, Kansas City has been in a number of one-score games, and a lack of offensive depth could allow a Dolphins defense that could have Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey on the field together for the first time to focus more resources on Travis Kelce

Miami, on the other hand, is arguably the more versatile team when it comes to offensive weapons. If this game is to turn into a shootout as it very well could, Kansas City may find it has too many skill players to account for – beginning with old friend Tyreek Hill and even extending all the way to what should now be a fully healthy Jeff Wilson.

If the Chiefs are able to put together long drives and control the time of possession, the reigning champs can certainly hold off the Dolphins here. However, I like Miami to likely pull off an upset thanks to its more explosive offense or keep any loss to the slimmest of margins.

Dolphins at Chiefs Best Bets: Dolphins +2 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Dolphins 31, Chiefs 28

While the Chiefs offense will likely not repeat last week's performance the rest of the season, the offense undeniably looked out of sorts in Week 8.

Strange as it is to say when a Patrick Mahomes-led team is involved, the Chiefs are the lesser offense on paper as a whole when it comes to running backs and receivers, and the difference between the quarterbacks isn't as drastic as one might initially assume.

This should be a wire-to-wire battle, and the team with the fewest turnovers likely prevails. In this case, I like the Dolphins' chances of squeaking out a field-goal victory on the neutral field.