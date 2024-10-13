NFL Picks: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 6

The Eagles got their bye week at the perfect time. With three of their top offensive players (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson) missing time with injuries, the extra week off likely helps the offense get back on track. For the Browns, between having a decimated offensive line and a struggling quarterback, have opened this season disastrously. Cleveland is 1-4 after making the playoffs in 2023.

On the season, Cleveland has scored 16 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense allows 24 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 21.5 points while giving up 24 per game.

The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites with the over/under at 43.5. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our betting page.

This looks like the first time since Week 1 that the Eagles will have their key components healthy on offense. Philadelphia lit up the scoreboard with 34 points in the season opener. Once injuries to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith occurred, the team averaged 17 points. This is a week that bettors will want to take a close look at the Eagles with the expectation they can return to having an elite offense.

On the other side, the Browns have not topped 17 points in a game all season. Cleveland's lack of scoring is troubling, as they have not faced a difficult schedule of opposing defenses. Teams playing the Browns have sent high rates of pressure, knowing that the injured offensive line and Deshaun Watson will rarely put together consistent scoring drives. Although the Browns still have a great defense, they remain on the field too often and eventually wear down and give up points.



Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks This Week

We have a Cleveland team trending downward with a 1-4 record. It's also possible that the players on offense are growing frustrated with their limited quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are 2-2, and this is an important game, as they have their eyes set on making another playoff run.

With Philadelphia getting healthier while coming off their bye and facing a bad team, bettors should consider taking both the Eagles -8.5 and the Browns to score fewer than 16.5 points, which has -108 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Eagles -8.5

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

Though the Browns field a talented defensive line, the Eagles still possess an excellent offensive line. Look for Philadelphia to run the offense through Saquon Barkley. The rushing attack should have success while keeping the Cleveland pass rush at bay. The Eagles will likely mix in downfield passes to Brown and Smith off of play action. Look for the offense to surpass 24 points.

When the Browns have the ball, expect Philly to follow the blueprint that has worked against Cleveland. That game plan should have the Eagles sending as much pressure as possible, which usually leads to Watson making mistakes.

I predict the Eagles win, 26-13. So I'll take Philly minus the points along with the Browns under their team total.