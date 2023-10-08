NFL Betting Picks: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Giants at Dolphins Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 5

After an embarrassing Week 4 performance in which they scored just three points, the Giants enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Things aren't going to get any easier for them as they now will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight three wagers to consider.

Giants at Dolphins Betting Odds for Week 5

Giants: Spread +12.5 (-110), +490 Moneyline

Dolphins: Spread -12.5 (-110), -675 Moneyline

Game Total: 47.5 points

The total on this game isn't very high, considering that the Dolphins have averaged 37.5 points per game. However, the Giants' offense has been a mess, averaging just 11.5 points.

Giants at Dolphins Betting Picks This Week

De'Von Achane is quickly making a name for himself. He was inactive in Week 1, then had just one carry against the Patriots in Week 2. However, he was given added work in a rout against the Broncos in Week 3, which he turned into 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He even had two receiving touchdowns in that game. While he was given just eight carries in a loss to the Bills in Week 4, he still rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert being in the picture is likely to mean that Achane will never fully be unleashed this season. Still, this game has significant blowout potential with how potent the Dolphins can be on offense and how inept the Giants have been on offense. Expect Achane to receive enough carries during garbage time to go over his rushing yards prop.

Giants at Dolphins Best Bet: De'Von Achane over 49.5 rushing yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants knew that they needed to improve their pass-catching options for Daniel Jones during the offseason. They traded for tight end Darren Waller, signed Parris Campbell and drafted Jalin Hyatt. They have more depth at wide receiver now, but they still don't have any elite options. One player that they have high hopes for is Wan'Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL during his rookie season.

Robinson sat out the first two games this season while recovering from his injury. He logged just 10 snaps in Week 3, but still produced four receptions for 21 yards on five targets. He logged 47 snaps in Week 4, catching five of seven targets for 40 yards. His snap count is increasing and he is one of their more reliable options on third down, so in a game in which the Giants should have to throw a lot, expect Robinson to receive plenty of targets.

Giants at Dolphins Best Bet: Wan'Dale Robinson over 3.5 receptions (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The main reason for the Giants' struggles on offense has been their terrible offensive line. It's difficult for Jones to be productive when he has no time to throw the ball. Even with how mobile he is, Jones has been sacked 22 times this season.

The Giants' offensive line isn't likely to get any better this week. Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Shane Lemieux (groin) are all trending in the wrong direction for being available to play. With that in mind, targeting players on the Dolphins' defense to produce a sack could be profitable. One to focus on is Bradley Chubb. He has one sack so far this season and he had eight sacks over 16 games last season.

Giants at Dolphins Best Bet: Bradley Chubb over 0.25 sacks (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants at Dolphins Prediction

Given their offensive line issues, it's going be a tall order for the Giants to even cover the spread, let alone win this game outright. It is a big number, though, so the best option here might be to take the over on the points total. The Dolphins showed what they can do in garbage time, scoring 70 total points against the Broncos in Week 3.