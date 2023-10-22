NFL Betting Picks: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 7

The Giants almost pulled out an upset over the Bills in Week 6, but ultimately fell short and saw their record fall to 1-5. A matchup against an NFC East rival in the Commanders awaits them in Week 7. Let's highlight some wagers to consider from this matchup.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds for Week 7

Giants: Spread +2.5 (-105), +124 Moneyline

Commanders: Spread -2.5 (-115), -148 Moneyline

Game Total: 37.5 points

Daniel Jones (neck) did not play for the Giants last week and his status is in doubt for this game. As of Friday, he had still not been cleared for contact in practice.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Picks This Week

It's going to be difficult for Jones to start this game as he wasn't cleared for contact as of Friday. The Giants offense has been bad for most of the season, even when Jones was healthy. They couldn't find their way into the end zone with Tyrod Taylor starting in Week 6, but he did help them at least move the ball up and down the field.

With Taylor at the helm of the offense, Slayton caught four of six targets for 69 yards. That marked the first time all season that Slayton has caught more than three passes in a game. Even so, he has finished with at least 35 receiving yards three times. Last season, he had 12 receptions of at least 20 yards. He has four so far this year. With his big-play upside, he could exploit a Commanders defense that has allowed the most yards per target to wide receivers in the league.

Giants vs. Commanders Best Bet: Darius Slayton over 32.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants' offense has been good and bad for Graham Gano. He has kicked just five extra points all season. However, he has converted 10 of his 13 field goal attempts. That has included him making three field goals in both of the last two games.

Given how poorly the Commanders have defended the pass, the Giants should be able to move the ball in this matchup, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Their offense is also more dangerous with Saquon Barkley healthy again. However, their inability to actually get into the end zone is what could help Gano convert at least two field goals. At plus money, the over could be well worth the risk.

Giants vs. Commanders Best Bet: Graham Gano over 1.5 field goals made (+114 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants' offensive line might be the worst in the league. Injuries have decimated them at the position, and their starters weren't that great to begin. While they have been generating a lot of headlines for their poor play, the Commanders' offensive line hasn't been much better. Sam Howell has been sacked 34 times and has not been sacked fewer than four times in a game this season.

The Giants' best pass rusher is Kayvon Thibodeaux. While he registered a disappointing four sacks during his rookie campaign, he already has four sacks this season. All four of those sacks have come over the last four games, too. We only need half a sack to hit the over on his prop, making this an appealing wager to consider.

Giants vs. Commanders Best Bet: Kayvon Thibodeaux over 0.25 sacks (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction

The Giants' season is already probably over. If they lose this game, it's even more difficult to envision them making the playoffs after starting out 1-6. Their offensive line is banged up still, so don't expect any improvement in that department. The Commanders haven't been overly inspiring, either, making this a difficult game to call. The best option might be to take the under, given that the Giants have averaged just 11.8 points per game.