NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Super Bowl LVIII

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

What a game! Both teams were deserving champions. As we know, only one team walks away with the trophy. As many people who bet the Chiefs banked on, they said don't bet against Patrick Mahomes. When the game was on the line, Mahomes didn't disappoint.

Do you remember when the Chiefs' lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day? At that time, many analysts thought that this would not be the Chiefs' season. Between great coaching, a number of high-profile players, championship experience and Mahomes, Kansas City ran the table. They were especially impressive in winning at Buffalo and Baltimore on the road. They capped it off with an instant classic victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

At this exact point of his career, not all time, Mahomes is the best QB we've seen. He matched Tom Brady with Super Bowl titles (again at this stage of their careers). However, Mahomes has the lead (through six years as a starter) over Brady in just about every other meaningful category. We definitely can't compare Mahomes to Brady on a large scale until another decade or so passes.

This was an especially painful loss for the 49ers. They had the advantage of paying Brock Purdy next to nothing. With so much money saved at QB, the team was able to build a roster full of stars. Maybe they can run much of this squad back again. Eventually, they'll have to pay Purdy. That will lead to many players having to leave the team.