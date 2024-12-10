NFL Injury Analysis: Key Injuries Heading Into Fantasy Playoffs

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Isaac Guerendo : Fantasy managers who managed to add Guerendo following the injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason struck gold in Week 14. The 49ers reserve running back excelled as the feature back, scoring two touchdowns to go with 78 rushing yards on 15 carries while adding two receptions for 50 receiving yards. Unfortunately, Guerendo limped off the field late in the game and has since been diagnosed with a foot sprain. San Francisco has him listed as day-to-day, though he was a non-participant in Monday's practice. While the team has hinted the sprain is mild, they are working on a truncated week of preparation as they are set to face the Rams on Thursday night. As a result, Guerendo may simply not have enough time to adequately heal to play in Week 15. Patrick Taylor becomes a must-add in all formats. It is worth noting Guerendo previously sustained a Lisfranc sprain in his left midfoot during the 2021 season while at Wisconsin. There's been no indication the current injury involves the same area but the prior issue could impact a possible quick return.

The playoffs are upon us as the war of attrition that is fantasy football rolls on. Injuries continue to mount, so let's do an all-Turf Burns look at the many ailments teams are facing.

George Pickens: Pickens is expected to miss his second straight game due to a hamstring strain. The injury is reportedly a Grade 2 strain, meaning fibers of the muscle have torn. Grade 2 strains are often described as moderate and may be referred to as partial or incomplete tears. These injuries usually result in multiweek absences, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss additional time beyond Week 15. Pickens doesn't have a lengthy history of hamstring strains but insuring he is close to 100 percent when he does return will put him in the best position to avoid reinjury or aggravation of the injury site. Look elsewhere for Week 15 and consider adding a player with a degree of staying power.

Bucky Irving: Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday his rookie running back is dealing with tightness in his lower back. Tightness is a symptom often associated with a muscle-related issue. Hopefully Irving avoided any structural damage and can avoid the painful pain-spasm cycle that often accompanies lower back injuries. Look for him to receive treatment throughout the week ahead, with plans on him playing against the Chargers. A conservative approach to practice may also be utilized early on with him gradually increasing his workload as the week progresses. He should be good to go if he is able to practice in full by the end of the week. Rachaad White would return to a starting role if Irving cannot play.

Kenneth Walker: The Seahawks did not have Walker on Sunday for the team's win over the Cardinals due to ankle and calf injuries. The calf appears to be the biggest cause for concern, as Walker is slated to undergo additional testing on the muscle group early this week. The calf is a muscle complex comprising multiple muscles. It influences motion at both the knee and ankle, and remains critical in dynamic movement. Any issue here often results in functional limitations and can increase the chances of a more significant injury somewhere else along the kinetic chain. Based on signals coming out of Seattle, a second straight absence appears likely. More information could surface following the new test results, but those invested here should find a reliable fill-in.

Like Guerendo in San Francisco, injury creates opportunity, and Zach Charbonnet excelled in Walker's absence. Charbonnet finished Week 14 with 22 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 59 receiving yards. Charbonnet has averaged 22.3 fantasy points in the three games Walker has not played and remains a high priority add if still available.

Breece Hall: The availability of the Jets running back remains uncertain as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Specifics regarding the injury have been vague, but one report referred to the problem as a sprain. This is notable, as Hall tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in the same knee during his rookie season. The Jets continue to insist he will not be shut down for the season, but that could change quickly with the team already eliminated from playoff contention. Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen evenly split time in the New York backfield with Davis finding the endzone. The Jets have a favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15, but the running back by committee approach puts a ceiling on both rookies.

Will Dissly, Ladd McConkey, and Justin Herbert: Dissly is slated to miss multiple weeks after injuring his shoulder late in the first half of the team's loss to Kansas City. The exact joint involved as not been made public yet, but it appears to be a high-grade acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. Surgery has not been mentioned, and the team does not think an IR stint will be necessary, though Dissly will likely miss at least the next two games.

McConkey was limited throughout practice last week due to his own AC sprain and an additional sprain in his knee. McConkey was a true game-time decision but was ultimately ruled out for the loss to the Chiefs. Look for the team to take a similar approach in the week ahead as they prepare to face the Buccaneers. Consider him day-to-day for now.

While McConkey's status remains in flux, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert does not think the leg contusion suffered against the Chiefs will keep him off the field. He returned to the game following the injury and should be fine against the Buccaneers.

Josh Downs: It's never assuring when an injured player's availability remains uncertain coming off a bye week. Unfortunately, that is exactly what is occurring in Indianapolis, as Downs' shoulder injury remains a concern. He sustained the injury in Week 12 against the Lions and missed the subsequent contest versus the Patriots. Shoulder injuries are tough for receivers to play through. Any bracing that is utilized to aid stability often comes as the cost of mobility, limiting the receiver. Furthermore, the area can be easily aggravated following contact or a fall. Additionally, the Colts are slated to play a Broncos defense ranked seventh against opposing wide receivers. Based on his current status and the tough matchup, it may be best to keep Downs on the bench this week.

Jonathon Brooks: The Carolina rookie running back once again tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season. The timing of the injury means he could miss a large portion of the 2025 season as well. Chuba Hubbard will continue to be the workhorse for Carolina, with Mike Boone likely slotting in at the No. 2 spot.