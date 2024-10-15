NFL Injury Analysis: Continued RB Problems for the 49ers

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

An AC sprain will be assigned a "type" using the Rockwood classification system, based on the amount of damage accrued by these ligaments and the surrounding muscle tissue. A type 1 sprain is considered minor and involves overstretching of the ligaments, while a type 3 sprain occurs when both ligaments rupture. The more severe types, types 3 through 6, are also based on the amount of muscular damage done as the collarbone displaces following ligament failure.

I briefly discussed the injury after Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered the injury in Week 4 but let's get into a bit more detail. AC sprains are relatively common in football, especially when a player is on their side and another players lands on top of them, placing an axial load through the collarbone. If the collarbone doesn't break, either joint on the ends of the bone can be sprained. The AC joint is located on the lateral end where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade and is stabilized by two ligaments, the acromioclavicular (AC) and coracoclavicular (CC) ligaments.

Jordan Mason

An AC sprain will be assigned a "type" using the Rockwood classification system, based on the amount of damage accrued by these ligaments and the surrounding muscle tissue. A type 1 sprain is considered minor and involves overstretching of the ligaments, while a type 3 sprain occurs when both ligaments rupture. The more severe types, types 3 through 6, are also based on the amount of muscular damage done as the collarbone displaces following ligament failure.

Mason's injury appears to be a low-grade injury as he is considered day-to-day. He will have the added benefit of a few extra days of rest and recuperation since the injury occurred on a Thursday night. However, he was a limited participant in Monday's practice, wearing a non-contact jersey. He still has a chance at playing in the Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, but those invested here may want to consider adding Isaac Guerendo as an insurance policy. McCaffrey has already been ruled out for Week 7 and remains without a possible return date.

Turf Burns

James Cook: The Bills managed to pick up a victory on Monday without Cook in the lineup. The running back missed the first game of his professional career with a toe injury that limited him throughout the week of preparation. Toe injuries can be very painful, limiting and easily aggravated. As a result, the issue is likely to carry over into the week ahead. Cook needs to log a least one practice before I would be confident in a possible return. Ray Davis was the primary back against the Jets, rushing for 97 yards on 20 carries while adding three receptions for 55 yards.

Travis Etienne: The Jaguars running back received the dreaded "week-to-week" label after straining his hamstring in the team's loss to the Bears. The status is a bit ambiguous but is often used to when the injury is a more moderate strain. It seems likely Etienne misses the team's second London game, and a multiweek absence wouldn't be surprising. The schedule doesn't do Etienne any favors either, as Jacksonville remains five weeks away from their scheduled bye. Look for Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson to take over in the Jaguars backfield with Bigsby carrying the most fantasy upside.

Green Bay WRs: The Packers wide receiver corps continues to battle injury. One week after Christian Watson missed a game with a hamstring injury, both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks sustained injuries against the Cardinals. Reed's injury involved his ankle and, although he was able to return to the game, he remains a question mark for Week 7. Wicks' injured shoulder appears more severe, as he was deemed "week-to-week." Watson and Reed will continue to be serviceable but risky plays if they are available, with Romeo Doubs warranting consideration in deeper leagues.

Aaron Jones: Specifics on Jones' hip injury remain limited, but the running back was spotted at Monday's practice. While the session was deemed light, the fact that Jones was able to participate in some capacity is an encouraging sign. Keep an eye on his availability later in the week and monitor the Vikings practice/injury report to get a better sense of whether he will play against the Lions.

Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison: A pair of young receivers sustained concussions in Week 6 and have entered the league's mandated return to play protocol. Both Olave and Harrison have a history of concussions dating back to their collegiate days at Ohio State. Olave endured at least two concussions during his time as a Buckeye, with Harrison missing the end of the 2022 Peach Bowl due to the injury. Both will be closely monitored by their respective training staffs as the effects of concussions are cumulative. Neither player is a certainty to play in Week 7, though Olave seems less likely to suit up with New Orleans playing the Thursday night game versus Denver. Play it safe and look elsewhere this week.

Malik Nabers: Like Olave and Harrison, Nabers continues to recover from a concussion. He appears to have stalled in his progression, meaning his symptoms have persisted with activity. When a player enters the return-to-play protocol, they must remain symptom free as their workload and activity level gradually increases. If they are unable to complete that specific phase, they simply remain "stuck" at that level until they are able to successfully complete the necessary requirements. He will attempt to return to practice again this week, but the situation remains fluid.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua: The Rams receiving duo remains in street clothes though Kupp appears closer to returning than Nacua. Nacua, nursing a sprained PCL in his knee, is expected to be out until Week 8 at the earliest. Kupp, on the other hand, hopes to return to the practice field this week with the intent of playing against the Raiders. Kupp suffered a sprained ankle in Week 2 and has not played since. Look for Kupp's name on Wednesday practice report to see if he will be joining Nacua on the sidelines for a fourth straight game.