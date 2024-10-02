NFL Injury Analysis: Colts Suffer Injuries to Key Players

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The iliac crest also serves as an attachment site for numerous muscles of the abdomen, including the transverse abdominis and both obliques muscle groups. The obliques sit on either side of the rib cage and are divided into the external obliques and the internal obliques. To complete trunk rotation, the muscles on one side contract with the opposite group on the opposite side. While we don't know the specific group Richardson strained, his right obliques remain an integral part of trunk rotation. As a result, throwing a football could easily elicit pain.

A hip pointer occurs when an athlete suffers a contusion to the crest of a hip bone, specifically the ilium. (If you rest your hands on your hips, this ridge is the iliac crest.) The injury can be extremely painful with trunk rotation as well as other activities including breathing, laughing and coughing, largely due to possible nerve involvement from a nerve that runs along the iliac crest.

The starting quarterback and running back for the Colts came out of Week 4 nursing injuries. Richardson was the first to go down, injuring his right hip in the first quarter. He briefly returned but again left the field after taking another hit. The injury was initially called a hip pointer but has since been upgraded to abdominal and oblique strains. It's possible he has both the hip pointer AND the strains, further complicating the issue.

Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor

The starting quarterback and running back for the Colts came out of Week 4 nursing injuries. Richardson was the first to go down, injuring his right hip in the first quarter. He briefly returned but again left the field after taking another hit. The injury was initially called a hip pointer but has since been upgraded to abdominal and oblique strains. It's possible he has both the hip pointer AND the strains, further complicating the issue.

A hip pointer occurs when an athlete suffers a contusion to the crest of a hip bone, specifically the ilium. (If you rest your hands on your hips, this ridge is the iliac crest.) The injury can be extremely painful with trunk rotation as well as other activities including breathing, laughing and coughing, largely due to possible nerve involvement from a nerve that runs along the iliac crest.

The iliac crest also serves as an attachment site for numerous muscles of the abdomen, including the transverse abdominis and both obliques muscle groups. The obliques sit on either side of the rib cage and are divided into the external obliques and the internal obliques. To complete trunk rotation, the muscles on one side contract with the opposite group on the opposite side. While we don't know the specific group Richardson strained, his right obliques remain an integral part of trunk rotation. As a result, throwing a football could easily elicit pain.

Richardson is currently considered day-to-day but a one-week absence wouldn't be surprising. Even if he is able to play, the injury will likely put a ceiling on his value. Veteran Joe Flacco would start should Richardson sit.

While Richardson's availability remains fluid, Taylor appears more likely to be in street clothes for Week 5 after the former All-Pro running back suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Steelers. The sprain is reportedly mild, and the team does not believe he will need to go on the IR. However, Taylor has a history of injury on this ankle having twice sprained it in 2022 before undergoing a debridement surgery to clean out the joint. As a result, it seems likely Taylor misses at least one week, even with the sprain considered mild. Trey Sermon would be elevated to starting running back, with Tyler Goodson assuming reps on passing downs.

Dallas defense

The Cowboys defense has had a rough start to the year, surrendering 25.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Now the defensive line is expected to be without its two keystones with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence slated to miss time with lower leg injuries. Parsons is poised to miss the first game of his career due to injury after suffering a high-ankle sprain late in the team's win over the Giants. It seems likely Parsons misses at least the next two weeks, as Dallas has a bye week slated for Week 7. Lawrence is also expected to miss multiple weeks, though his absence could be considerably longer. Lawrence reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury.

The Lisfranc joint is the second tarsometatarsal joint of the midfoot and is fortified by a unique ligament complex. Lisfranc injuries can range from low-grade sprains to avulsion fractures. While the specifics surrounding Lawrence's injury are limited, he is not expected to need surgery but has been given a four- to eight-week recovery window. Look for him to land on the IR.

These injuries coupled with the loss of cornerback DaRon Bland, still out with a broken foot, take a significant amount of star power out of an already struggling Dallas defense. As a result, the Cowboys defense takes a noticeable dip in fantasy value, while offense members, especially running backs, of the Steelers and Lions should be see a bump in productivity over the next two weeks.

Turf Burns

Cooper Kupp: Kupp has already been ruled out for Week 5 as he continues to rehab his injured ankle. With the Rams scheduled for a Week 6 bye, the earliest Kupp can now return is Week 7. A multiweek absence was always expected, and the Rams are wise to use the scheduled off period to minimize Kupp's time lost. A return against the Raiders isn't guaranteed but seems plausible.

Will Levis: The Titans quarterback was a spectator for most of Tennessee's first win of the season after suffering a shoulder sprain in the first quarter. The injury was described as an AC injury, meaning the injury occurred to the acromioclavicular (AC) joint. The AC joint is located where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade and is fortified by multiple ligaments. A sprain here is often called a separated shoulder. Levis' injury appears mild and comes at the perfect time, as the Titans enter their bye week. The time off should allow the quarterback to adequately recuperate, and Titans coach Brian Callahan confirmed Levis will remain the starter if healthy.

Christian McCaffrey: Every update on the 49ers running back adds another layer of confusion. While it was initially believed he would be ready for Week 1 after straining his calf in training camp, McCaffrey has yet to play this season while managing Achilles tendinitis. He traveled to Germany for treatment last week as he continues to rehab. Monday coach Kyle Shanahan revealed McCaffrey is also dealing with Achilles tendinitis in the opposite leg. It's not as concerning as one might think, but it is something that will add a layer to his recovery. He remains without a definitive timeline but is likely to miss time beyond Week 5.

Malik Nabers: The rookie receiver is leading the NFL in receptions but is currently in the league's mandated concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury against the Cowboys. The game was played on Thursday, providing Nabers additional time to work his way through the five-step process. He is progressing, according to the Giants, and should be able to return for Week 5. However, concussion recovery is always fluid, so keep an eye on his level of participation in this week's practices.

Rashee Rice: The Chiefs wide receiver suffered a significant knee injury in the team's win over the Chargers. Initial reports suggested Rice has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee, but Rice was visiting with additional specialists to determine the specifics and severity of the injury. Rice was injured when his knee was hyperextended following a collision with teammate Patrick Mahomes. When the knee joint is forced beyond its normal range of motion, multiple structures, including the ACL, are susceptible to injury. Details on Rice's injury should emerge in the coming days, but even a base-case scenario would have him out multiple weeks.

Christian Watson: Watson is expected to miss at least one game with an ankle sprain. The injury is believed to be a high ankle. An IR designation remains an option, setting up the possibility of a multiweek absence. Dontayvion Wicks will move up the depth chart alongside Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs with Watson shelved.