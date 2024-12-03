NFL Injury Analysis: IR Again for McCaffrey

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Jordan Mason filled in admirably in McCaffrey's absence, averaging 101.5 rush yards a game through the first six games of the season. However, he will not have the chance to replicate his

Surgery may be warranted if the sprain is severe or a total tear, though it does not appear McCaffrey will go under the knife just yet. He has been placed on the injured reserve and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

The PCL isn't as well-known as its counterpart the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) but thanks to several high-profile cases, including Lamar Jackson , Ezekiel Elliot , and Puka Nacua earlier this season, the ligament is quickly gaining notoriety. The cruciate ligaments cross inside the knee and help anchor the upper leg bone (the femur) to a lower leg bone (the tibia). The PCL helps limit excessive extension of the knee while also serving as an axis point for rotation.

Christian McCaffrey, the top overall pick in most fantasy leagues will likely see his season end after just four games played. McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the year with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, but it is a knee injury that will ultimately end his fantasy season. McCaffrey suffered a sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee in the team's loss to Buffalo.

After a relatively quiet few weeks, injuries were back in full force in Week 13, including several players whose injuries could swing fantasy leagues.

Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason filled in admirably in McCaffrey's absence, averaging 101.5 rush yards a game through the first six games of the season. However, he will not have the chance to replicate his prior success as he too has landed on the IR. Mason suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the loss to Buffalo and will be miss at least the next four weeks. A return in Week 18 remains possible but seems unlikely, setting up rookie Isaac Guerendo as the feature back in San Francisco and the top waiver wire target of the week.

Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars quarterback suffered a frightening injury Sunday following a late hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Unfortunately, the impact immediately sent Lawrence into the fencing response, seen earlier this season when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his own head injury. The fencing response is a type of abnormal posturing that can occur following a head injury. It is an involuntary motor response and is a sign of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) like a concussion. Abnormal posturing is one of the "no-go signs" included in the league's concussion policy and results in an immediate removal and exclusion from the game.

Lawrence will need to complete the league's mandated return to play protocol, though it sounds like the team is expecting him to miss extended time. Coach Doug Pederson hinted shutting down his quarterback for the remainder of the season as an option, though that will be decided at a later date. With the team officially eliminated from postseason contention and the signal caller also nursing a shoulder injury that may require offseason surgery, don't be surprised if we have seen the last of Lawrence for the season.

Turf Burns

Josh Jacobs: Jacobs was a limited participant in Monday's practice due to a calf injury. Green Bay plays Thursday against Detroit, though Jacobs won't be facing the normal abbreviated turnaround most teams participating in the Thursday night matchup have to endure. Both the Packers and Lions played on Thanksgiving Day allowing them a full week of preparation between contests. It seems likely the Packers are taking a conservative approach with Jacobs' care anyway, and the limited action is by design. However, keep an eye on his level of participation as the week progresses to see if the problem is a minor issue or one that could cost him time.

Dallas Goedert: The Eagles tight end is considered week-to-week after suffering a sprained knee in a win over the Ravens. The specifics surrounding the injury remain limited, though a possible IR designation has been discussed. If he does land on the IR, Goedert would be eligible for the final regular season game of the season. Those invested here will need to find a replacement for at least Week 14 with a multi-week absence likely. Grant Calcaterra will become the top tight end for the Eagles with Goedert sidelined.

Bucky Irving: Irving reported Monday that he suffered an undisclosed hip injury during a kickoff return in Sunday's overtime win over the Panthers. While the injury limited him late in the contest, the rookie running back did say he was feeling better on Monday. Look for the Buccaneers to limit his workload early in the week with the intent of him playing against the Raiders in Week 14. Irving leads all rookies in total yards from scrimmage and has emerged as the top option in the Tampa Bay backfield. Rachaad White could see an increase in carries if Irving remains limited.

CeeDee Lamb: The Cowboys top receiver was limited in the second half of the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants after aggravating his right shoulder injury. Lamb has been nursing a sprained acromioclavicular (AC) sprain since Week 9 as well as injuries to his back and foot. He doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bengals and should benefit from the extra time off between contests. He will remain an elevated risk for re-injury even if additional padding and bracing is used to help protect the area. Lamb will be a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward.

DK Metcalf: Seattle coach Mike Macdonald used one of my least favorite "medical" terms when he described Metcalf's knee injury as a "tweak." The word does not provide any medical insight and is used as a bit of a vague catchall term. It is important to remember that when tweak is applied to describe an injury, something has happened to the involved area, even if it is mild. Macdonald went on to say the team has run multiple tests on Metcalf's balky knee, but the receiver appears to be, "doing all right right now." A more descriptive account of the injury could pop on this week's injury reports, but it appears like Metcalf should be available for Week 14.