NFL Injury Analysis: Injuries Stack Up in Cleveland

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Browns running back had his best performance since taking over for the injured Nick Chubb . Unfortunately, an ankle sprain prevented him from finishing the game, which is now expected to keep him out for at least one week.

Jerome Ford

The injury is being reported as a low-grade high-ankle sprain. The low-grade classification means the injured ligaments have been stressed but remain intact.

However, the injury is a bit more problematic since it is a high-ankle sprain. A high-ankle sprain occurs in a different location than a "normal" lateral ankle sprain. Lateral ankle sprains involve the ligaments on the outside aspect of the ankle that fortify the talocrural joint. High-ankle sprains occur to the distal tibiofibular joint, the articulation formed at the ankle end of the lower leg bones, the tibia and fibula. These bones form the ankle mortise over the top of the talus. A high-ankle sprain involves the ligaments and connective tissue that stabilize this area. Unfortunately, high-ankle sprains often take longer to heal than lateral ankle sprains and are generally accompanied by more problematic instability.

On the plus side, Ford's injury is considered mild, and surgery isn't necessary. Still, those invested in Ford should make plans for the next two weeks with Kareem Hunt moving to the top of the depth chart.

Deshaun Watson

It's not just running backs who are ailing in Cleveland, as the Browns quarterback continues to battle injuries. He previously missed two games with a rotator cuff injury that is now being called a strain. Watson returned to action Sunday but didn't make it out of the first quarter after hitting his head and shoulder on the turf following a tackle. The Browns opted to treat him conservatively, holding him out of the remainder of the game. On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the decision was precautionary and that Watson passed his concussion testing. However, he also confirmed his quarterback was undergoing additional tests on his shoulder.

Since last week the injury was upgraded from a contusion to a strain. This new designation better explains Watson's slower than anticipated recovery and suggests the injury will remain an issue for the short-term future. Fantasy managers invested in Watson may want to scale back their expectations and even consider other options at quarterback, even if Watson is cleared to play in Week 8. He didn't appear comfortable last week, and it's hard to imagine him drastically improving quickly.

Turf Burns

Justin Fields: The Bears will start Tyson Bagent in Week 8 as Fields continues to miss time with his dislocated thumb. As detailed last week , Fields' biggest issue is controlling the pain and associated symptoms. These are likely attributed to soft tissue damage that occurred when the thumb dislocated. Fortunately, it appears the ligaments did not tear completely, and surgery will not be needed. Consider him week-to-week for now with a return in Week 9 possible.

Chris Godwin: A neck injury limited the Buccaneers wide receiver in Monday's practice. The news was surprising, as Godwin was coming off a Week 7 performance in which he logged his highest target total of the season. For now, the injury seems minor, though a shortened week of preparation could come into play here. Monitor his progression over the next few days to get a better idea on his availability against the Bills.

Jalen Hurts: The Eagles are downplaying the knee injury that forced Hurts to wear a knee brace for a majority of Sunday night's win over the Dolphins. He isn't expected to miss any playing time, and there is a chance he is a full participant in this week's practices. Despite the optimism, I will be keeping a close eye on Hurts throughout the week ahead and how he performs against the Commanders. The injury is being described as an aggravation of a previous strain, likely to the quad or hamstring, and it wouldn't be surprising if the problem effects his mobility. Despite an uptick in turnovers, Hurts remains a must start even if he is a bit limited.

DK Metcalf: A pair of injuries forced Metcalf to miss the first game of his career. He is nursing a lingering rib injury that has been a problem since Week 2 and a hip ailment that surfaced recently. The Seahawks have been limited in specifics but don't feel this is a long-term issue as Metcalf's availability for Week 8 was a true game-time decision. It sounds like the upcoming week could be more of the same, though he should have a better chance of suiting up after sitting out against the Cardinals.

Bijan Robinson: The Falcons running back was under the weather in Week 7 leading to limited reps against the Buccaneers. His 10 snaps were a season low and 51 less than the previous week. Fortunately, the undisclosed illness does not appear serious, and the team has already said it won't impact his availability in Week 8. Tyler Allgeier remains the most likely to benefit from any limitation for Robinson, but all signs point to the rookie returning to form against the Titans.

Deebo Samuel: Details have emerged regarding Samuel's shoulder injury, though plenty is still lacking. Samuel's injury is being described as a hairline fracture of the shoulder. The word hairline is a descriptor meaning the break is a thin, straight crack. There doesn't appear to be any displacement, and surgery doesn't seem necessary. However, the location of the break remains unclear. The most likely scenario is Samuel fractured his scapula (shoulder blade). Unfortunately, there are multiple locations on the shoulder blade in which a fracture can occur, and return to play is often dictated by the injury site. Reports have indicated Samuel will also miss Week 8 against the Bengals, meaning he will have two weeks off heading into the team's Week 9 bye. The extended absence should set Samuel up to return in Week 10 against the Jaguars, though more details should emerge after the bye.