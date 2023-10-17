NFL Injury Analysis: Fields Likely to Miss One Game

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The team continues to evaluate the severity of the damage, but head coach Matt Eberflus does not think Fields will be available in Week 7. The ultimate time lost will likely come down to the results of the pending MRI. Rookie Tyson Bagent will take over as the Bears' starting quarterback with Fields out.

The thumb is made up of three distinct joints. This design allows the thumb to have a high degree of mobility and assist in grip. As a result, a quarterback may struggle to adequately hold the ball and have trouble making passes on target with speed if motion in the thumb is limited or strength is diminished. Early reports on the injury indicate Chicago is particularly concerned about Fields' grip strength, though the exact joint dislocated has not been revealed.

A dislocation occurs when the bones of a joint are forced out of their normal alignment and fail to return to their original positioning. While Fields was able to manually return the digit to its usual configuration, he will still have to manage any associated damage to the surrounding structures like muscle and ligaments. Fortunately, X-rays on the area were negative, meaning the bones of the thumb did not break.

The Bears quarterback suffered a dislocated thumb in the team's loss to the Vikings. Fields reportedly popped the injured digit back into place but was unable to return to play.

Justin Fields

The Bears quarterback suffered a dislocated thumb in the team's loss to the Vikings. Fields reportedly popped the injured digit back into place but was unable to return to play.

A dislocation occurs when the bones of a joint are forced out of their normal alignment and fail to return to their original positioning. While Fields was able to manually return the digit to its usual configuration, he will still have to manage any associated damage to the surrounding structures like muscle and ligaments. Fortunately, X-rays on the area were negative, meaning the bones of the thumb did not break.

The thumb is made up of three distinct joints. This design allows the thumb to have a high degree of mobility and assist in grip. As a result, a quarterback may struggle to adequately hold the ball and have trouble making passes on target with speed if motion in the thumb is limited or strength is diminished. Early reports on the injury indicate Chicago is particularly concerned about Fields' grip strength, though the exact joint dislocated has not been revealed.

The team continues to evaluate the severity of the damage, but head coach Matt Eberflus does not think Fields will be available in Week 7. The ultimate time lost will likely come down to the results of the pending MRI. Rookie Tyson Bagent will take over as the Bears' starting quarterback with Fields out.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions backfield is suddenly lacking depth due to injuries to the top two running backs. Gibbs missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring strain, and Montgomery was injured in the first half of the team's win over the Buccaneers. Montgomery's injury was originally described as a rib injury, with further testing revealing the damage involved cartilage in the area.

The rib cage is made up of the sternum (the breastbone), the thoracic vertebrae of the spine and the 12 pairs of ribs. The ribs attach to the breastbone via specialized tissue known as costal cartilage. The first seven rib pairs connect directly to the breastbone, while ribs eight through 10 attach indirectly through the costal cartilage of the ribs directly above them. The configuration and flexibility of the costal cartilage allows the rib cage to expand while breathing, making room for the inflating lungs.

Costal cartilage fractures result in sharp pain with activity that increases with breathing and trunk movement. Because pain management is often the biggest limiting factor, it is possible to play with a cartilage injury. However, cartilage often takes longer to heal than bone, and multiple players have missed time with comparable injuries. Alvin Kamara missed two out of three weeks last season and LeSean McCoy missed a week back in 2018. Quarterback Justin Herbert played through a rib cartilage fracture last season but saw a dip in productivity in the weeks following the injury.

The Lions have said they expect Montgomery to miss a "little bit" of time, though his departure could be eased by the possible return of Gibbs. Head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie is trending toward a Week 7 return against the Ravens. However, hamstring injuries come with an elevated chance of re-injury, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Detroit manage his workload in his first game back.

Deshaun Watson

The specifics surrounding Watson's mysterious shoulder injury received some clarity over the weekend when it was reported the quarterback is dealing with a contusion to the subscapularis. The subscapularis is one of the four muscles that comprise the muscle group known as the rotator cuff. The rotator cuff surrounds the head of the upper arm bone, the humerus, allowing the muscles to lift and rotate the shoulder.

The subscapularis sits on the back of the scapula. It rotates the arm inward in a motion known as internal rotation. The subscapularis also helps stabilize the humeral head. As a result, the muscle is vital to throwing a ball with velocity and helps prevent displacement throughout the throwing motion. If the subscapularis is strained or weakened, the shoulder could become vulnerable to more significant injuries.

Watson's injury isn't as serious as a strain, but contusions still require time to heal. Furthermore, the location of the subscapularis makes it difficult to treat using normal modalities like heat or massage. As a result, time is likely Cleveland's best form of treatment. There is a degree of optimism that Watson will be available for Week 7, though he remains listed as day-to-day.

Turf Burns

Trevor Lawrence: Lawrence suffered an undisclosed left knee injury against the Colts. Testing performed Monday did not uncover any significant damage, with one report calling the injury a mild sprain. However, a sprain could mean damage to a specific ligament or the capsule surrounding the joint. Without more definitive information, it's hard to predict Lawrence's short- and long-term availability. We do know the Jaguars are slated for the Thursday night game, increasing the chances that Lawrence will sit in Week 7. C.J. Beathard will start for the Jaguars if Lawrence is sidelined.

Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers primary offensive weapons were unable to finish Week 6's loss to the Browns. Samuel left with an undisclosed shoulder injury though subsequent X-rays were negative. While specifics remain limited, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the receiver is day-to-day.

McCaffrey's injury appears to be more significant, as the running back underwent an MRI Monday on his midsection. The injury is being described as an oblique/rib injury. The obliques sit on the side of the midsection and help with trunk movement and breathing. Like discussed with Montgomery, injuries in this area can be very painful, and two injuries would be particularly limiting. An update should come as the week progresses, but those invested in McCaffrey and Samuel need to remember the 49ers play on Monday this week. The extra day off should help with recovery, but the situation could become precarious if either player is considered a game-time decision.

Ryan Tannehill: Tannehill could miss time with an all-too-familiar injury. The Titans quarterback sprained his right ankle in Week 6, the same ankle he injured multiple times last season. Last year's sprain was a high ankle sprain that cost him a total of five games and ultimately required surgery. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the injury was comparable to last year's injury and said they will aggressively treat the problem during the bye week and hope he is able to return in Week 8. Given Tannehill's recent injury history, Malik Willis is worth a speculative add in most formats.

Kyren Williams: The Rams running back is not expected to play this week after he suffered a sprained ankle against the Cardinals. The injury was a disappointing end to Williams' career day that ended with 158 rushing yards and a touchdown. The sprain has not been reported as a high-ankle sprain, setting up a possible quicker return. With backup Ronnie Rivers expected to miss multiple weeks with a sprained PCL, rookie Zach Evans is set to move atop the Los Angeles depth chart.