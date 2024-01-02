NFL Injury Analysis: McCaffrey Will Sit Out Week 18

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Mostert didn't even play for the Dolphins after sustaining ankle and knee injuries against Dallas. The game was Mostert's first missed game of the season, opening the

The 49ers running back did not finish the team's win over Washington, exiting with a calf strain. The injury is reportedly mild but, with the top seed in the NFC locked up, San Francisco will hold him out of their regular-season finale against the Rams. Elijah Mitchell will likely be the top back for the Niners after his impressive stat line on Sunday. Mitchell finished with 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

We made it. Seventeen weeks of NFL football in which MVPs, Pro Bowlers, veterans, rookies and everyone in between sustained significant injuries that dictated the outcome of the NFL and fantasy standings. Somewhere out there is a fantasy manager who drafted Aaron Rodgers , Nick Chubb and Mark Andrews and were certain they were going to contend for a championship. The quarterback position was hit particularly hard with Rodgers (Achilles), Anthony Richardson (shoulder), Kirk Cousins (Achilles), Joe Burrow (wrist) and Justin Herbert (finger) all ending the year in street clothes. They, along with countless others, will spend the offseason rehabbing and recuperating in anticipation for the 2024 season. However, one week remains in the 2023 regular season so let's look at the injuries impacting Week 18.

We made it. Seventeen weeks of NFL football in which MVPs, Pro Bowlers, veterans, rookies and everyone in between sustained significant injuries that dictated the outcome of the NFL and fantasy standings. Somewhere out there is a fantasy manager who drafted Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and Mark Andrews and were certain they were going to contend for a championship. The quarterback position was hit particularly hard with Rodgers (Achilles), Anthony Richardson (shoulder), Kirk Cousins (Achilles), Joe Burrow (wrist) and Justin Herbert (finger) all ending the year in street clothes. They, along with countless others, will spend the offseason rehabbing and recuperating in anticipation for the 2024 season. However, one week remains in the 2023 regular season so let's look at the injuries impacting Week 18.

Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Mostert

Mostert and McCaffrey carried plenty of fantasy teams to title games, but both were disappointments in Week 17.

The 49ers running back did not finish the team's win over Washington, exiting with a calf strain. The injury is reportedly mild but, with the top seed in the NFC locked up, San Francisco will hold him out of their regular-season finale against the Rams. Elijah Mitchell will likely be the top back for the Niners after his impressive stat line on Sunday. Mitchell finished with 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Mostert didn't even play for the Dolphins after sustaining ankle and knee injuries against Dallas. The game was Mostert's first missed game of the season, opening the door for De'Von Achane. The rookie did not disappoint as he rushed 14 times for 107 yards and hauled in four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The exact injuries Mostert is dealing with have not been made public, but he does have a lengthy history of lower extremity injuries. In various points of his professional career, Mostert has missed time with multiple ankle and knee sprains and cartilage issues in his knee. A second straight absence appears possible, setting the stage for a second straight week of Achane.

Turf Burns

Amari Cooper: Cooper did not play one week after setting the Cleveland franchise record for receiving yards in a game. A heel contusion was the reason for Cooper's absence, though the short week of preparation played a major role in the decision to keep him out. He was ruled out shortly before the Thursday game but is hopeful for Week 18. Cooper has been durable over the last five seasons, and all signs point to him playing against the Bengals.

Alvin Kamara: New Orleans has confirmed its lead running back is nursing an ankle sprain but did not reveal the severity or location of the injury. Based on the nature of the injury, it seems probable Kamara's injury is a high-ankle sprain. As a result, a Week 18 absence appears likely. Jamaal Williams would start for the Saints if Kamara cannot play.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins quarterback made an early exit in Miami's blowout loss to the Ravens. It was reported as a left shoulder injury, but Tagovailoa downplayed the issue after the game, referring to the issue as general soreness. His optimistic outlook was substantiated Monday when coach Mike McDaniel stated he was not concerned about the quarterback's availability for Week 18. Miami faces Buffalo to decide the winner of the AFC East.

Josh Allen: The quarterback who will face off against Tagovailoa in Week 18 is nursing an injury of his own. Allen reported lingering soreness in his neck after suffering a stinger in the team's win over New England. As previously detailed with Brock Purdy, stingers are often transient injuries that occur when the brachial plexus, a bundle of nerves located between the neck and shoulder, are irritated. The team could limit his reps in the early portions of the week to give him extra time to rest, but it would be shocking if Allen does not play against Miami.

Jayden Reed: The Packers receiver left Sunday night's win over the Vikings with a chest injury. The injury was a minor blemish on an otherwise stellar performance in which he finished with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. X-rays on the area were negative, but further tests are scheduled. Reed has oddly been managing this issue since late November but managed to play through the pain. Occasionally rib fractures will not show up on initial X-rays. These fractures may be detected once healing has begun but even then, often go undiagnosed. Look for Reed to approach this week of prep much like he has throughout the season unless something is uncovered in his pending tests.

DeVonta Smith: The Eagles receiver remained on crutches and in a walking boot Monday after spraining his ankle against the Cardinals. There were reports that Smith's sprain was mild, but the use of crutches AND a boot suggest otherwise. The combination of protective equipment is used when an injured athlete is considered nonweight-bearing, meaning no body weight is allowed on or through the injured joint. Athletes are generally progressed to partial weight-bearing then full weight-bearing in most rehab cases, often based on the symptoms associated with the injury. Time is necessary to complete these steps and, while Smith could be ready for Week 18, the issue is likely to be functionally limiting. Keep an eye on his availability in this week's practices, but he's a risky play even if he manages to suit up.

Jaylen Waddle: Waddle is in a similar boat to Smith, but he's one week ahead in recovery. Waddle, who missed Miami's loss to Baltimore, is managing a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 16. The receiver was hoping his teammates could position themselves for the top spot in the AFC and the accompanying first-round bye but the loss to Baltimore dashed those dreams, setting up the clash with Buffalo. Waddle did not practice last week and will certainly need to do so if he is going to play in Week 18. Monitor his level of participation over the next few days to get a better idea of his playing status.