NFL Injury Analysis: Plan for Herbert to Be Out

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Chargers are expected to be without Herbert when they take on the Raiders in Week 15 on Thursday night. The quarterback suffered a fractured index finger on his throwing hand in the loss to the Broncos. Herbert was slated to meet with specialists to determine the next steps in treatment. The fingers are made of three bones known as the phalanges. Injuries to the distal phalanx (the fingertip) are usually not considered serious, while breaks of the intermediate or proximal phalanges can be more problematic. Time lost for fractures to these bones is often based on the nature (pattern) of the break and any associated displacement. If the bone is displaced, meaning it has been forced out of its usual alignment, surgery is often needed to ensure the bone adequately heals. Surgery could easily end Herbert's season but should not impact his long-term productivity. It sounds like the team is leaning toward surgery, and fantasy managers invested here should prepare for this to be a multi-week absence. Easton Stick will be the starting quarterback with Herbert out.

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

It's not just Herbert for the Chargers, as the team's top receiver is also nursing an injury. Allen was a nonparticipant on Monday with a heel injury. The diagnosis is a bit vague, as a "heel injury" could be a myriad of things. The heel bone is the calcaneus, and it can be broken or contused. However, calcaneal fractures are rare, and it seems unlikely Allen has suffered an injury of that magnitude. If the bone is not involved, other soft tissues structures in the area, including a fat pad, a bursa sac, or multiple ligaments and tendons, can be injured. Sadly, we may not ever get the specifics of the injury, so the best approach is to monitor Allen's availability throughout the week ahead. Adjust your expectations for Allen with this latest setback and the likelihood of Stick starting at quarterback.

C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins

Like Los Angeles, the Texans were forced to finish their Week 14 contest without their starting quarterback and his top target. Stroud suffered a head injury in the loss to the Jets and was later placed into the league's concussion protocol. The rookie quarterback does not have a history of concussions but will still need to complete the five-step protocol before he will be allowed to play. There have been cases of quarterbacks completing the protocol without missing any game time, most notably New Orleans' Derek Carr. However, most players to enter the protocol this season have missed at least one game, including quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Jimmy Garoppolo. Don't be surprised if Stroud does not play against the Titans. Davis Mills would start if Stroud remains out.

Whoever starts for Houston will likely be without the team's top three aerial targets. The Texans lost receiver Tank Dell to a broken fibula sustained in Week 13 and tight end Dalton Schultz missed his second straight game due to a hamstring strain. Things worsened against the Jets when Collins limped off the field on Sunday with a calf strain. The Texans were tight-lipped regarding his availability, but a calf strain can be a very limiting injury for a receiver. Furthermore, like most lower extremity strains, the chances of a re-injury or aggravation will be high if Collins does manage to play. Noah Brown, Robert Woods and John Metchie become the top receiving options by default.

Turf Burns

Jerome Ford: X-rays on Ford's injured hand/wrist failed to reveal a brea,k though he isn't out of the woods just yet. X-rays are great for bone injuries but not overly helpful when it comes to soft tissue injuries like sprains or strains. Look for Ford to undergo an MRI to get a better idea of what he is dealing with. Ford should be considered day-to-day with Kareem Hunt becoming a decent speculative add.

Tyreek Hill: The Miami receiver was limited for most of the team's Monday night loss to Tennessee after spraining his ankle in the first half. Hill managed to finish the game with four catches for 61 yards but admitted the ankle will likely be sore in the coming days. He also insisted he won't miss any time, though the Dolphins will likely put him through an assortment of tests to determine the severity of the injury. Expect his status to remain fluid throughout the week ahead.

Josh Jacobs: A quad injury forced Jacobs to the sideline in Week 14 and prevented him from taking part in Monday's practice. The injury was originally described as a knee injury and occurred after it appeared Jacobs hyperextended the joint. Based on this information, it is likely Jacobs is managing a strain of the quad tendon. The team is facing a short week of prep, increasing the chances of Jacobs missing its Week 15 game. Consider him day-to-day, but it would be wise to have a backup option available should he be unable to play. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would move up the Raiders' depth chart if Jacobs misses any time.

Justin Jefferson: The Vikings receiver returned to action after a seven-game absence due to a hamstring strain. Unfortunately, he sustained a chest injury in the second quarter of the team's win over Las Vegas and was unable to return to the game. Jefferson was eventually transported to a nearby hospital where he was evaluated for internal injuries. He was cleared and released from the hospital and has a "good chance" to play in Week 15 according to coach Kevin O'Connell. Fantasy managers are likely understandably frustrated with Jefferson's absences, but he remains a must-start in all formats.

Alexander Mattison: Mattison suffered a sprained right ankle on Sunday. The severity of the sprain has not been revealed, but it currently does not sound like the injury is a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, the Vikings play on Saturday, cutting down his recovery time by one day. Look for him to be a question mark entering the weekend, with Ty Chandler poised to start if Mattison is unable to play.