NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 4

The NFL season is moving along quickly as we enter Week 4. Bye weeks have not started, so that means we have plenty of options to digest on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's start by looking at a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The options are Lamar Jackson 24.5 fantasy points and Jalen Hurts 24.5 fantasy points. Jackson looks to be on a mission this season after failing to agree on a contract extension with the Ravens. Through three games, he has 10 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He's also totaled 749 yards through the air and 243 yards on the ground. In what should be a shootout with the Bills, give me the over for Jackson's fantasy points.

While he hasn't been quite as productive as Jackson, Hurts has also started the season on a high note. He has seven total touchdowns, 916 passing yards and 167 rushing yards. With A.J. Brown now in the fold, his passing-yards ceiling is much higher than last year. In what should be a fun battle with the improving Jaguars, look for Hurts to also hit the over on his fantasy points total.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting option for this contest is a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize that includes fantasy points. The options are Christian McCaffrey vs. Kyler Murray (with McCaffrey receiving a +0.5 fantasy points bonus), Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson (with Carr receiving a +0.5 fantasy points bonus) and Davante Adams vs. Baker Mayfield (with Mayfield receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus).

The Raiders face the Broncos, which makes the battle between Carr and Wilson even more enjoyable. Wilson has been quiet out of the gate, throwing for just 743 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Carr has 850 passing yards and six touchdowns. The Broncos' offense looks out of sync, and a road matchup in Las Vegas might not help matters. Add in Carr receiving the slight bonus and he's my pick between the two.

For our second option, let's look at the battle between Adams and Mayfield. After catching 10 passes for 141 yards in Week 1, he has totaled seven catches for 48 yards the last two weeks. On the bright side, he was targeted 17 times those two games, and he has scored a touchdown in all three games. Meanwhile, Mayfield has provided muted stat lines for the Panthers, including two games with fewer than 175 passing yards. Also, he has just three total touchdown passes. Take Adams in this matchup.

Stat Shootout Contest

One option is for three players to combine for 2.5-plus total touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. My first choice is Nick Chubb, who plays the Falcons. He's received at least 17 carries in all three games this season, and he has a total of 11 red zone carries. That's helped him score four touchdowns.

Second, give me Jamaal Williams, who is set to take on a featured role with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) expected to be sidelined. Even splitting time with Swift the first three games, Williams has 11 red zone carries, five of which came inside the five-yard line. The result has been four total touchdowns.

Finally, let's roll with Mark Andrews. As mentioned, there has the potential to be plenty of points in the game between the Ravens and Bills. Andrews has received 31 targets through three games, and is the undisputed top pass catcher for the Ravens. He came away with two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Patriots, giving him a total of three for the season.

