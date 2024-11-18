NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 11 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

Monday Night Football is here and its a great time to take advantage of NFL betting promos here at Rotowire. Use this BetRivers bonus code for a 2nd chance bet worth up to $250

Anytime Touchdowns

Dalton Schultz +350 FanDuel, Tank Dell +230 DraftKings

I like taking both of these guys in the battle of Texas as we need just one of them to score to profit. Dell looks like he's back to 100 percent after logging a whole practice Friday, and he has two touchdowns in his last five games. Oddly, Schultz hasn't scored this season but that seems like an anomaly for someone with 18 touchdowns in 47 previous games over his last three seasons. I realize this is the MNF game and might re-price on Monday afternoon. The Texans sits as full touchdown favorites on the road in a game with an over/under of 42.5

Jalen Brooks +1150 BetRivers

Everyone likes to take a low-risk, high-reward type of guy and I'll make a case for him this week. Brooks is the third receiver for the Cowboys and yes, they didn't score a touchdown last week. However, Cooper Rush has likely worked all season with Brooks in practice, which likely explains Brooks getting four targets last week (five the week before). The Texans are a good matchup for wide receivers as they rank 24th in the league. This line is only +425 in other places showing a lot of value here.

Player Props

Its always a great time to check out the top sports betting apps. This BetMGM bonus code gets you started off up to $1500 in bonus bets

Joe Mixon Over 104.5 Rush + Receiving Yards -135 BetMGM

Until last week, Mixon had hit the over mark for this number in four straight games. The difference last week was that he faced the Detroit Lions, who rank third against opposing running backs. The Cowboys are a fantastic matchup for Mixon as they rank almost at the bottom of the league, namely 29th against opposing running backs. Mixon has also been seen heavy usage with at least 24 carries over his last four games.

Cooper Rush Over 175.5 Passing Yards -113 FanDuel

This line smells fishy as Rush only had 45 passing yards last week in Dallas' blowout loss to the Eagles. That being said, he's got one of the best receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb at his disposal and Jake Ferguson has turned into a good safety blanket. The over/under for Rush completions is 19.5 universally suggesting 6-7 more receptions for him this week than last. Finally, like almost all of the Cowboys' players, this is a much better matchup this week for Rush who faces a defense ranked 22nd against quarterbacks rather than third.