NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 2 NFL Picks and Player Props

Week 1 is in the books and we had a nice hit last week with Alec Pierce scoring a long touchdown. Let's see if we can have another good week!

Player Anytime TDs

Jordan Mason -160 (DraftKings)

The injury to Christian McCaffrey seriously challenges fantasy players given he was the consensus number one pick. Enter Jordan Mason, who will get another crack at the starting job this week for the 49ers. I normally do not like taking odds this short, but the 49ers are a run-heavy team and Mason should get the work at the goal line. I don't mind sprinkling a little on 2+ touchdowns, currently +360 on FanDuel.

Sam LaPorta +125 (FanDuel)

This game carries one of the has the biggest totals of the week at 51 points and the Lions enter as a sizable home favorite. Sam LaPorta remains one of the more talented tight ends in the league, and provides a great red zone target for Matthew Stafford. Other sites show this prop at -110, making this line a good value play.

Marvin Harrison +185 (FanDuel)

Well, Marvin Harrison had a tough time to start his professional career. He possesses tons of upside, and I could see Harrison coming back and having a big week in a game that has a total of 47. I also like betting the over for his yardage and parlaying that with the Anytime TD prop. This line prices as low as just +135 on other sites, so take advantage of it here before the line drops.

Player Props

Rico Dowdle Over 33.5 rushing yards -113 (FanDuel)

I am not sold that Ezekiel Elliott is the best running back on Dallas as I think Rico Dowdle has more upside. The Cowboys enter as another home favorite in a game with one of the bigger over/unders. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will keep opposing defenses honest all season which should open up running lanes. It's possible Dowdle tears off a long run or two and those touches alone push this to the over.

Chris Olave Over 59.5 Receiving Yards -113 (FanDuel)

While Chris Olave had a forgettable Week 1, he remains one of the more talented wide receivers in the league. Luckily for Olave, his teammates picked up the slack in the blowout win over the Panthers. Though it certainly did not hurt to play the Carolina defense, the Saints may field a better offensive team this year given their weapons. This is another potential parlay with the Anytime TD and the over for yardage.

Jacoby Brissett under 183.5 passing yards -113 (FanDuel)

Finally, I found an under that I like. Typically I lean to the over because once it hits, you do not have to worry about it any more. With the unders , you could lose it at any time, unless of course it's Patrick Mahomes rushing yards in the Super Bowl. The Patriots figure to stay as a run-heavy team and will primarily ask Jacoby Brissett to throw on long distance downs. This looks like a lower scoring game as the Seahawks will try to establish the ground game as well. It would not surprise me to see Brissett stay under 150 passing yards.