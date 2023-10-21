NFL Picks: Best Player Props For Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Best Player Player Props For Week 7

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Anytime Player Touchdowns

Latavius Murray +265 (DraftKings)

This line is only +175 on other sites so I'd grab it sooner than later. Damien Harris has already been ruled out of this game he'll have to wait until Week 17 to hand out his revenge on his old team. Murray is a bigger back than James Cook and it would make sense that he gets any goal-line work the Bills have. Murray scored in Weeks 2 and 3 and with the absence of Harris last week he had a season-high 12 carries. It's logical to pencil him for a similar amount of work this week and assume the role of the goal-line back.

Kenneth Walker -155 (Caesars)

Everyone talks about Christian McCaffrey's touchdown run and rightfully so. However, Walker is on a four-game streak himself and has scored six times in that span of games. Walker has an ideal matchup this week against the Cardinals, who rank 30th against opposing running backs and it seems like it's almost a certainty Walker finds the end zone. Outside of Week 1, Walker has had at least five red-zone carries in each of the other four games and has a total of 24 during that time. The Seahawks are eight-point home favorites suggesting they should easily score three touchdowns. Unless there's an injury, there's a good likelihood Walker scores one of them.

Zach Evans +245 (DraftKings)

This prop is only +165 in other places so it paid off to shop around for a better price. It's hard to predict how the Rams' backfield plays out Sunday, but at worst Evans should be part of a committee with Royce Freeman. Evans has been active the last two weeks with Freeman on the practice squad so that might suggest Evans getting most of the work. The Rams were effectively running the ball with Kyren Williams (4.7 yards per carry) before his injury and have a solid offensive line for Evans to run behind. There's a possibility Darrell Henderson gets activated and plays a role as well. I still prefer Evans out of the three possible options.

Player Props

Jahan Dotson Over 32.5 Receiving Yards

A lot was made about Dotson's goose egg and only getting one target is something of an anomaly for him. He's gotten at least four targets in every other game this season and averaged six targets per game over his first five contests of the season. It'll also help that he goes from facing Atlanta's fifth ranked defense against wide receivers to the Giants who rank 21st. Sam Howell has an over/under for passing yards of 224.5 which isn't very high but this is an extremely low receiving total that could be eclipsed with only a couple of catches. This is my favorite prop bet of the week and can see running a parlay with the over and an anytime touchdown for Dotson.

Drake London Under 48.5 Receiving Yards

London is coming off a season-high line of 12-9-125 in a home matchup against a Washington defense only ranked 28th against the position. This week it'll be a different story going on the road and facing a Tampa team that is better against the pass. The Falcons are a road underdog in a game with an over/under of only 37.5 points suggesting a low-scoring affair. I'm not sold on Desmond Ridder being a prolific passer and his over/under for passing yards is only 208.5. Look for the Falcons to utilize their solid offensive line and get a lot of touches to rookie sensation Bijan Robinson out of the backfield.