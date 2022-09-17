NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Player Props and Bets for Week 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 1 didn't exactly work out great but there are reasons beyond my control for why that happened. CeeDee Lamb got plenty of targets (11) but wasn't able to translate that into receiving yardage. Keenan Allen was on his way to blowing past 5.5 receptions (he had four before half) before getting injured). Travis Etienne did come under the total yardage of 71.5 (although Trevor Lawrence missed him on what should have been an easy touchdown reception). The Minnesota Vikings didn't just cover, they easily covered in what was an easy win against the spread. Let's take a look at what looks good on the FanDuel Sportsbook this week.

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of an offer in which you can bet $5 and get $150, win or lose.

NFL Week 2 Bets

New Orleans Saints +2.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This line smells wrong for a bunch of reasons. Tampa just blew out the Cowboys on the road while the Saints didn't cover and just barely got by the Atlanta Falcons. I'm not sure how many times Tom Brady has been less than a field goal favorite in a professional football game but I have to think it's less than 10 percent of the time, maybe less than five. However, Michael Thomas looked like his old self, Alvin Kamara is still an elite running back when healthy and the Saints' defense might actually be underrated. I'll go against the grain here and take New Orleans although I'd watch throughout today and tomorrow to see if I can get this spread with the full three points.

Detroit Lions -1.5 vs. Washington Commanders

This line started at 2.5 points and quickly went down to only 1.5. I really don't think the line will play a factor in this outcome and I'd ignore the money line and just play the spread. I think Washington got pretty lucky last week and beating Jacksonville at home is no major feat. I think the Lions are actually a good team (I think they beat the Packers at least once this season) and while they lost to the Eagles, Philadelphia is probably the best team in the NFC East. I don't think there's a difference between Jared Goff and Carson Wentz and the home-field advantage could be what ultimately swings this game in favor of the Lions.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders Over 51.5 Points

This game has shootout written all over it and I don't think either defense here is even league-average. Both quarterbacks are capable of putting up big numbers and the running attacks for each team aren't anything spectacular. I see this game somewhere around 35-31 and think this easily goes over at some point in the third quarter.

Player Prop Bets For Week 2

Allen Robinson Over 49.5 Receiving Yards

Here's my favorite bet of the week. The Rams have had a week and a half to analyze what went wrong against the Bills and why Robinson wasn't more involved. I actually like all of his props this week; longest reception is set at 20.5 yards, alternative receiving yardage is +350 for 80 or more yards (love that) and anytime touchdown scorer is +130. However, going the conservative route I'll hit the over 49.5 receiving yards.

Jeff Wilson Over 53.5 Rushing Yards

Wilson has the backfield all to himself for the next two months with Elijah Mitchell sidelined with a knee injury. For his career, Wilson is averaging around four yards per carry and I think he gets 15 carries in this game. Using my Euclid-like math skills that means I think he gets around 60 rushing yards hitting the over here. Javonte Williams (6.1 yards per carry) and Melvin Gordon (4.8 yards per carry) both had good games Monday night against this Seattle defense.

Saquon Barkley Over 78.5 Rushing Yards

Saquon looked completely healthy and back to his elite self last week against a tough Titans defense. It should be easier sledding for him this week against Carolina and he'll have a slight advantage playing at home. I don't think the Sportbook has given him enough credit here and I feel like this prop should be more towards 89.5 yards. His anytime touchdown odds I like as well (-135) but my official pick here is the over on the rushing yards.

Anytime Touchdown Props

Travis Etienne +200

Would it surprise you to remember that somehow the Buffalo Bills lost to the Jaguars last season? The Colts' defense didn't look overly impressive in Week 1 and they've got another road on tap this week. Etienne is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and as stated earlier, he just missed scoring last week in Washington. I think this week he finds the end zone and I love getting +200 odds here.

Tyreek Hill +150

It's obvious the Dolphins have made a big effort (and rightfully so) to get Hill immediately involved in the offense and be targeted as much as possible. Hill has as much upside as anyone in the league to bust open a big play and take it to the house at any point during the game. The Raven's pass defense isn't reminiscent of their 2000 Championship team and they're only a 3.5-point favorite despite being at home.

Joe Mixon -135

The Bengals obviously didn't look great last week but even in a "down" game, the offense managed to move the ball and score points. While the game went into overtime, the 35 touches Mixon received screams volume and it's a matter of time before he finds the end zone. I'd also suggest sprinkling a little on Mixon 2+ touchdowns in this game at +490 odds.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures. Be sure to use our page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses. Make use of the best sports betting sites and NFL betting sites to get the most out of your NFL betting experience.