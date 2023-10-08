NFL Picks: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

The Eagles are rolling, and are one of two NFL teams with a 4-0 record. The defense still has issues up the middle, especially against the pass. Opponents have not had great success running the ball on them. The offense is getting better each week, especially when they're getting the ball to A.J. Brown at a high rate. Despite preseason pessimism by many, the Rams are playing very well, especially on offense while being adequate on defense. Los Angeles is 2-2, and they are getting back their star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds for Week 5

The Eagles are four-point road favorites (-108 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 50 (the over is listed at -112). The team total for the Eagles is 27.5 and for the Rams, it is 22.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, Philadelphia is averaging 29.5 points, and the Eagles are giving up 22.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has scored an average of 24.5 points, while allowing 21 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Betting Picks This Week

Last year's reality of the Eagles having an elite defense doesn't reflect this year's reality. This is a defense that can be shredded in the middle of the field. Opponents can choose not to attack the outside cornerbacks or, to some degree, the rush defense. The one place the Rams excel on offense this year is passing the ball over the middle. Meanwhile, the Rams are playing a bit beyond their overall talent level on defense. But when facing the amount of offensive talent the Eagles have, it's difficult to see Los Angeles slowing this offense down. As a result, we should expect a high-scoring contest. Betting either of the teams to beat their team total has merit. Betting the Rams over 22.5 is at -118 odds while the Eagles over 27.5 is at -102 odds. But in that case, we can just as easily bet the overall total of 50 at -112 odds. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Best Bet: Over 50

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Prediction

Even if Cooper Kupp is on a limited number of snaps, Sean McVay has had the Rams passing game humming. The team has had great success using Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee in the middle of the field. They also have schemed up the speedy Tutu Atwell to stretch the defense both vertically and horizontally, which opens up room for the other weapons. This game plan is one the Eagles don't seem currently equipped to handle. If Kupp is added into the mix, Los Angeles may not be punting the ball very much. And when the Eagles have the ball, they should be able to use balance. D'Andre Swift has given the team speed at running back that forces defenses to not abandon their run defense despite Philly having elite receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles should have sustained success, leading to them posting a high score. I predict Philadelphia wins 31-27.