NFL Reactions- Divisional-Round Playoffs

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

In most years, there's nothing like the divisional round of the playoffs. The competition is usually between the best of the best. And often we're treated to some legendary battles. With so few games left in the season, it's frustrating to have games that aren't competitive. In both the Eagles' and the Bengals' victories, neither was much fun to watch, especially during the second half of those contests. It was also anti-climactic to watch the Chiefs play with a limited Patrick Mahomes, though it provided some excellent story lines. At least we finished the weekend with a fun game between the Cowboys and 49ers. Let's take a look back at this weekend's action.

Weekend Takeaways

Patrick Mahomes! Tom Brady is the GOAT. But Mahomes gave us the stuff that legends are made of on Saturday. He couldn't navigate the pocket. He barely was able to hand the ball off effectively. He was unable to use his plant foot effectively. Yet, he led the Chiefs to a big playoff win. The level of courage it took for him to play with a significant ankle injury was incredible. There's nothing I can add that speaks more loudly than his performance. But of course we have to think about next week. Swelling is certain to settle into his ankle. The opposing defense will have all week to plan on how to make him uncomfortable in the pocket. I would never bet against Patrick Mahomes, but if he can generate