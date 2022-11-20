NFL Reactions: Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

The theme that I realized this week is one that could have value when planning DFS lineups. Over the weekend, we saw the Packers, Lions, Commanders, Ravens and Eagles all sell out to stop the opposing rushing attack. Each team seemed to do so because they had very little respect for those team's passing attacks. Each of these defenses had varying levels of success in snuffing out the rushing attack. But the Lions and the Packers gave up huge fantasy performances to the passing attacks of their opponents. Sometimes that (along with being contrarian) is why we fade the best running backs in DFS when they may appear to have a favorable matchup. Obviously, this comes with mixed results. But when playing in tournaments, it's just the type of strategy that occasionally pays off.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 12 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-12 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways