NFL Staff Picks: Week 15

Dogs dominated last week, and Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Scott Pianowski sniffed them out. Erickson and Whalen each went 10-4-1, while Pianowski finished 9-5-1. Erickson improved to 102-100-6 overall to cut Kevin Payne's season lead to three games.
Whalen and Pianowski were also the only pickers to nail their best bets (49ers, Bills, respectively).
Unanimous picks went 1-1-1 while majority picks were 9-5-1.
This week, just one unanimous pick emerged — the Rams -6.5 vs. the Commanders. One other team, the Bills, received four votes. Whalen made the Rams his best bet, while Pianowski went with the Bills.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chargers +3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chargers
|Vikings +3.5 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Vikings
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vikings
|Steelers +2.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Steelers
|Colts
|Steelers
|Colts
|Broncos +4 at Lions
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Lions
|Lions
|Broncos
|Falcons -3 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Bears +3 at Browns
|Bears
|Bears
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Buccaneers +3.5 at Packers
|Buccaneers
|Packers
|Buccaneers
|Packers
|Packers
|Jets +8.5 at Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Giants +6 at Saints
|Giants
|Giants
|Saints
|Saints
|Giants
|Texans +2.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Texans
|Titans
|Texans
|Titans
|Chiefs -9.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|49ers -13.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|49ers
|49ers
|Cardinals
|Commanders +6.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Cowboys +2.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Cowboys
|Bills
|Bills
Odds from BetMGM.
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I don't really have a best bet, but at least with the Rams I made the pick pretty quickly. The biggest gap between my line and the actual line is the Colts (2.5-point difference), but I don't trust either team to do what it's supposed to do.
|Pianowski
|A lot of reflexive dogs this week, and not a slate I feel particularly good about.
|Whalen
|I know the Commanders are coming off of a bye, but they have to make a cross-country trip to L.A. to face a Rams team that continues to get better and better offensively. Meanwhile, Washington has allowed 400-plus yards in three of its last four games. I like this spot for the Rams with the spread sitting just below the key number.
|Payne
|I don't mind Saturday game as long as the they'd staggered. Nineteen teams in the league have records of 5-8, 6-7 or 7-6.
|Del Don
|The Eagles get another tough matchup in Seattle in primetime against a Seahawks team coming off four consecutive losses but playing well. Take the points.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
