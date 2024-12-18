NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Staff Picks: Week 16 Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Week 16 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 18, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen won last week at 9-7, but Jeff Erickson finished only a game behind and was the only writer to win his best bet. Kevin Payne is still the season leader at 118-104-2. 

The group's lone unanimous pick did not win and majority picks went 5-11. 

This week, there again is one unanimous pick — the home dog Cowboys, +4 vs. the Buccaneers. Five teams garnered four votes. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Broncos +2.5 at ChargersChargersBroncosBroncosChargersBroncos
Texans +3 at ChiefsChiefsTexansChiefsTexansChiefs
Steelers +6 at RavensRavensSteelersRavensRavensSteelers
Browns +7.5 at BengalsBrownsBengalsBengalsBrownsBengals
Giants +8.5 at FalconsGiantsFalconsGiantsGiantsGiants
Cardinals -4 at PanthersPanthersPanthersCardinalsPanthersPanthers
Lions -6.5 at BearsBearsBearsLionsBearsLions
Titans +3.5 at ColtsColtsTitansTitansColtsTitans
Rams -3.5 at JetsRamsJetsRamsRamsJets
Eagles -3.5 at CommandersEaglesCommandersEaglesEaglesEagles
Vikings -3 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksVikingsSeahawksVikings
Patriots +14 at BillsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsBillsPatriots
Jaguars +1 at RaidersJaguarsRaidersJaguarsRaidersJaguars
49ers +1 at DolphinsDolphins49ers49ers49ersDolphins
Buccaneers -4 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCowboys
Saints +13.5 at PackersSaintsSaintsPackersPackersPackers
Best BetColtsSteelersEaglesSeahawksLions
Last Week Record8-86-109-75-11

Nick Whalen won last week at 9-7, but Jeff Erickson finished only a game behind and was the only writer to win his best bet. Kevin Payne is still the season leader at 118-104-2. 

The group's lone unanimous pick did not win and majority picks went 5-11. 

This week, there again is one unanimous pick — the home dog Cowboys, +4 vs. the Buccaneers. Five teams garnered four votes. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Broncos +2.5 at ChargersChargersBroncosBroncosChargersBroncos
Texans +3 at ChiefsChiefsTexansChiefsTexansChiefs
Steelers +6 at RavensRavensSteelersRavensRavensSteelers
Browns +7.5 at BengalsBrownsBengalsBengalsBrownsBengals
Giants +8.5 at FalconsGiantsFalconsGiantsGiantsGiants
Cardinals -4 at PanthersPanthersPanthersCardinalsPanthersPanthers
Lions -6.5 at BearsBearsBearsLionsBearsLions
Titans +3.5 at ColtsColtsTitansTitansColtsTitans
Rams -3.5 at JetsRamsJetsRamsRamsJets
Eagles -3.5 at CommandersEaglesCommandersEaglesEaglesEagles
Vikings -3 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksVikingsSeahawksVikings
Patriots +14 at BillsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsBillsPatriots
Jaguars +1 at RaidersJaguarsRaidersJaguarsRaidersJaguars
49ers +1 at DolphinsDolphins49ers49ers49ersDolphins
Buccaneers -4 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCowboys
Saints +13.5 at PackersSaintsSaintsPackersPackersPackers
Best BetColtsSteelersEaglesSeahawksLions
Last Week Record8-86-109-75-114-12
2024 Record106-116-2100-122-2102-120-2118-104-294-128-2
2024 Best Bet Record4-117-84-10-19-64-11
2024 Unanimous Pick Record4-9    
2024 Majority Pick Record107-125-2    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Colts still have a sliver of hope for the playoffs despite the horrific collapse against the Broncos last week, and the Titans are truly dreadful. I felt like there were a lot of tough lines this week.
PianowskiGive me Pittsburgh off of a loss and Pittsburgh as an underdog in the division. The Steelers also defend Lamar Jackson better than anybody. 
WhalenI like the Eagles to take care of business against Washington for the second time this season. In the first meeting, Philly out-gained Washington by nearly 200 yards but went 1-of-3 in the red zone and missed two field goals. I think the Eagles, who are 6-1 ATS on the road this season, should be closer to 4.5 or 5.0-point favorites.
PayneMy whole family is going to the Bills game that was flexed. My last three Bills games? At Jacksonville as a two-touchdown favorite. Loss. Here in Buffalo against the Brady Quinn Browns. Loss. Here in Buffalo against the Terrell Owens Cowboys. Loss. 
Del DonExpect the Lions to bounce back against a Bears team struggling on offense and fading on defense. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
Survivor: Week 16 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 16 Strategy & Picks
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter