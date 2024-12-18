NFL Staff Picks: Week 16 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

This week, there again is one unanimous pick — the home dog Cowboys, +4 vs. the Buccaneers. Five teams garnered four votes.

The group's lone unanimous pick did not win and majority picks went 5-11.

Nick Whalen won last week at 9-7, but Jeff Erickson finished only a game behind and was the only writer to win his best bet. Kevin Payne is still the season leader at 118-104-2.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Broncos +2.5 at Chargers Chargers Broncos Broncos Chargers Broncos Texans +3 at Chiefs Chiefs Texans Chiefs Texans Chiefs Steelers +6 at Ravens Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens Steelers Browns +7.5 at Bengals Browns Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Giants +8.5 at Falcons Giants Falcons Giants Giants Giants Cardinals -4 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Cardinals Panthers Panthers Lions -6.5 at Bears Bears Bears Lions Bears Lions Titans +3.5 at Colts Colts Titans Titans Colts Titans Rams -3.5 at Jets Rams Jets Rams Rams Jets Eagles -3.5 at Commanders Eagles Commanders Eagles Eagles Eagles Vikings -3 at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Vikings Seahawks Vikings Patriots +14 at Bills Patriots Patriots Patriots Bills Patriots Jaguars +1 at Raiders Jaguars Raiders Jaguars Raiders Jaguars 49ers +1 at Dolphins Dolphins 49ers 49ers 49ers Dolphins Buccaneers -4 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Saints +13.5 at Packers Saints Saints Packers Packers Packers Best Bet Colts Steelers Eagles Seahawks Lions Last Week Record 8-8 6-10 9-7 5-11 4-12 2024 Record 106-116-2 100-122-2 102-120-2 118-104-2 94-128-2 2024 Best Bet Record 4-11 7-8 4-10-1 9-6 4-11 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 4-9 2024 Majority Pick Record 107-125-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson The Colts still have a sliver of hope for the playoffs despite the horrific collapse against the Broncos last week, and the Titans are truly dreadful. I felt like there were a lot of tough lines this week. Pianowski Give me Pittsburgh off of a loss and Pittsburgh as an underdog in the division. The Steelers also defend Lamar Jackson better than anybody. Whalen I like the Eagles to take care of business against Washington for the second time this season. In the first meeting, Philly out-gained Washington by nearly 200 yards but went 1-of-3 in the red zone and missed two field goals. I think the Eagles, who are 6-1 ATS on the road this season, should be closer to 4.5 or 5.0-point favorites. Payne My whole family is going to the Bills game that was flexed. My last three Bills games? At Jacksonville as a two-touchdown favorite. Loss. Here in Buffalo against the Brady Quinn Browns. Loss. Here in Buffalo against the Terrell Owens Cowboys. Loss. Del Don Expect the Lions to bounce back against a Bears team struggling on offense and fading on defense.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

