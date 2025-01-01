NFL Staff Picks: Week 18 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen won last week at 9-7, his second win in three weeks. Jeff Erickson, Dalton Del Don and Kevin Payne nailed their best bets.

There was no unanimous pick last week, but majority picks went 9-7.

Payne is 133-120-3, 52.6 percent (not including ties). He has a 10-game lead on Erickson and the two differ on 13 picks this week. That means Erickson must go 11-2 in those games to overtake Payne.

Whalen is within striking distance of Payne (14 games behind) but has too many picks in common this week (four) to catch him.

There is no unanimous pick this week, but six teams got four votes each. Whalen and Erickson both like the Buccaneers, -13.5 vs. the Saints, as best bets.

