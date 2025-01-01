NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 18 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 1, 2025

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen won last week at 9-7, his second win in three weeks. Jeff Erickson, Dalton Del Don and Kevin Payne nailed their best bets. 

There was no unanimous pick last week, but majority picks went 9-7.

Payne is 133-120-3, 52.6 percent (not including ties). He has a 10-game lead on Erickson and the two differ on 13 picks this week. That means Erickson must go 11-2 in those games to overtake Payne. 

Whalen is within striking distance of Payne (14 games behind) but has too many picks in common this week (four) to catch him.

There is no unanimous pick this week, but six teams got four votes each. Whalen and Erickson both like the Buccaneers, -13.5 vs. the Saints, as best bets.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Browns +17.5 at RavensRavensBrownsRavensBrownsRavens
Bengals -1.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersBengals
Panthers +8.5 at FalconsPanthersPanthersPanthersFalconsPanthers
Commanders -4.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCommandersCommandersCowboys
Bears +9.5 at PackersBearsBearsBearsPackersBears
Jaguars +5 at ColtsColtsJaguarsJaguarsColtsJaguars
Bills -3 at PatriotsBillsBillsBillsPatriotsPatriots
Giants +3 at EaglesEaglesGiantsEaglesGiantsGiants
Saints +13.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersSaintsBuccaneers
Texans -1 at TitansTexansTitansTexansTitansTitans
49ers +4 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinals49ers49ers49ers
Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Bucs have the most to play for, besides the Sunday night game, so I'll go with them. Doing the player ranks this week illustrated to me just how many teams could be resting their quarterbacks — it's more chaotic than a normal final regular-season week.
PianowskiCooper Rush turns into a pumpkin against the Eagles, but he's been surprisingly competent against everybody else. 
WhalenThere is some risk here with the Saints potentially getting some veteran stars back, but I'm not convinced Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will all be out there. Either way, the Bucs are at home and playing at arguably the highest level in the NFL now, offensively, and will be motivated to close out the division and earn a playoff berth.
PayneThere are a lot of moving parts this week with so many backups in play, which makes it tough to pick games. I'm trying to remember a time when there was a 17.5-point spread but can't think of one off the top of my head.
Del DonThe Lions have issues on defense, but give me Detroit playing for the No. 1 seed in a week filled with uncertainty. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
