NFL Staff Picks: Week 6 Winners

Kevin Payne again had the best record last week, but for the first time this season he wasn't alone as Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen also went 7-6-1. Payne improved to 49-27-2, 64.5 percent (not including ties).
Payne and Whalen also nailed their best bets.
There was no unanimous pick last week. Majority picks went 6-7-1.
This week, the group is unanimous in its picks of the home underdog Patriots (+7 vs. the Texans) and Titans (+1 vs. the Colts). Five teams got four votes each.
Payne and Dalton Del Don both made the Eagles (-8.5 vs. the Browns) their best bets while Erickson and Scott Pianowski both made the home underdog Broncos (+3 vs. Chargers) their best bets. Whalen went with the Lions on the road (-3 at Cowboys).
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|49ers -3.5 at Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Jaguars +2.5 vs. Bears at London
|Bears
|Jaguars
|Bears
|Jaguars
|Bears
|Commanders +6.5 at Ravens
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Ravens
|Commanders
|Cardinals +5 at Packers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Packers
|Packers
|Texans -7 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Buccaneers -3.5 at Saints
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Browns +8.5 at Eagles
|Browns
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Colts -1 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Chargers -3 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Steelers -3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Raiders
|Falcons -6 at Panthers
|Falcons
|Lions -3 at Cowboys
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Lions
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Bengals -3.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Bengals
|Giants
|Giants
|Bills -2.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Best Bet
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Lions
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Last Week Record
|7-6-1
|5-8-1
|7-6-1
|7-6-1
|4-9-1
|2024 Record
|34-42-2
|33-43-2
|34-42-2
|49-27-2
|30-46-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-4
|4-1
|1-3-1
|4-1
|1-4
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-4
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|37-39-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I like two of the home underdogs the best: the Broncos and Titans. I went away from my number on Falcons-Panthers, which makes me a double-square, so that's my least bet.
|Pianowski
|Dogs will be barking.
|Whalen
|Detroit does have to go on the road, but it has a significant rest advantage coming out of a bye and should take advantage of a banged-up Cowboys defense that wasn't really challenged by a limited Steelers offense last week.
|Payne
|Think the Browns are pretty, pretty bad. I like the under on the Bengals-Giants game for what it's worth. The Bengals are bad at this point, JE.
|Del Don
|The Eagles are healthier coming off a bye, while the Browns will be playing their third consecutive road game with the league's worst quarterback.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
