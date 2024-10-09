NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 6 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on October 9, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne again had the best record last week, but for the first time this season he wasn't alone as Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen also went 7-6-1. Payne improved to 49-27-2, 64.5 percent (not including ties). 

Payne and Whalen also nailed their best bets. 

There was no unanimous pick last week. Majority picks went 6-7-1. 

This week, the group is unanimous in its picks of the home underdog Patriots (+7 vs. the Texans) and Titans (+1 vs. the Colts). Five teams got four votes each.

Payne and Dalton Del Don both made the Eagles (-8.5 vs. the Browns) their best bets while Erickson and Scott Pianowski both made the home underdog Broncos (+3 vs. Chargers) their best bets. Whalen went with the Lions on the road (-3 at Cowboys).

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
49ers -3.5 at Seahawks49ersSeahawks49ersSeahawksSeahawks
Jaguars +2.5 vs. Bears at LondonBearsJaguarsBearsJaguarsBears
Commanders +6.5 at RavensCommandersCommandersCommandersRavensCommanders
Cardinals +5 at PackersCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsPackersPackers
Texans -7 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Buccaneers -3.5 at SaintsBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersSaintsBuccaneers
Browns +8.5 at EaglesBrownsEaglesEaglesEaglesEagles
Colts -1 at TitansTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Chargers -3 at BroncosBroncosBroncosChargersBroncosBroncos
Steelers -3 at RaidersRaidersRaidersSteelersSteelersRaiders
Falcons -6 at PanthersFalcons

2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI like two of the home underdogs the best: the Broncos and Titans. I went away from my number on Falcons-Panthers, which makes me a double-square, so that's my least bet.
PianowskiDogs will be barking. 
WhalenDetroit does have to go on the road, but it has a significant rest advantage coming out of a bye and should take advantage of a banged-up Cowboys defense that wasn't really challenged by a limited Steelers offense last week.
PayneThink the Browns are pretty, pretty bad. I like the under on the Bengals-Giants game for what it's worth. The Bengals are bad at this point, JE.
Del DonThe Eagles are healthier coming off a bye, while the Browns will be playing their third consecutive road game with the league's worst quarterback. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
