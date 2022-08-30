NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 30

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Today was a major cut-down day in the NFL as teams set their 53-man rosters. Let's break down today's news and notes.

Training Camp Storyline

49ers' QB room

Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured deal, which lowered his salary and provided a no-trade clause. However, the trade clause merely allows the QB to choose if he prefers a team he may be dealt to.

This move gives the 49ers the best backup situation possible from a talent and system perspective. But with the likelihood that many teammates may be loyal to Garoppolo, it could cause tension if Trey Lance struggles and teammates ask for Garoppolo to start.

Based on how the 49ers handled the offseason, it seems as if they're all in on Lance. Not only did they give up significant draft capital to acquire him last year, but now they're in the second year of his rookie deal. They need to know what they have before letting more time pass. In addition, Kyle Shanahan had the offseason to craft his entire offense to the skills of his young QB. Not only is Lance an exceptional runner, but he has excellent downfield passing ability. Expect Lance to frequently use RPOs and rollouts to weaponize the run game and the deep passing attack. It would seem the greatest beneficiaries would be Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk. Lance could easily challenge to be a top-five fantasy QB. But now, if he does have significant struggles and the 49ers aren't winning games, they could turn to Garoppolo. If that's the case, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle would likely be set up better. That said, aside from injury, I'm betting on Lance taking off with his opportunity.

Injuries

Brian Robinson- Best news of the day! Robinson (lower body) was released from the hospital as he recovers from surgery. Hopefully, he's well on his way to getting well. In terms of football, which is far less important, doctors have yet to decide on a potential timeline to return.

Michael Thomas- It's been almost two weeks since Thomas suffered a hamstring injury, and after another missed practice Tuesday, it's too early to tell whether he'll be ready for the season opener. Although camp reports were positive about his performance, it's not encouraging that a player who hasn't played in a season and a half continues to miss reps with his new QB.

Greg Dulcich- After missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury, Dulcich will now go on injured reserve and miss the first four games of the season. However, the Broncos' team site stated that the expectation is that he'll be ready to play in Week 5. It's tough enough for a rookie TE to have significant fantasy value in most circumstances, but it's reasonable to think that the lost time will make it tough for him to be productive upon his return.

Byron Pringle- Out since August 6 with a quadriceps injury, Pringle missed Tuesday's practice. With no update as to his recovery, his window for Week 1 gets smaller by the day. Also, with so many missed reps with Justin Fields, it's fair to wonder if he gets passed on the depth chart by Equanimeous St. Brown or Dante Pettis.

Mason Crosby- After spending time on the PUP list with a knee injury, Crosby has been activated and is expected to be ready for Week 1. Although he's considered a borderline top-12 kicking option, there is a scenario where the Packers move the ball well but struggle to score TDs. If that happens, his FG attempts could rise significantly.

Job Battles