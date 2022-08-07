NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 7

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Preseason games and scrimmages are well underway, with each one adding new perspective to the upcoming season. Let's take a look at camps around the league.

Training Camp Storyline

Seahawks passing game

After the Seahawks moved on from Russell Wilson in the offseason, who would be his successor in the Pacific Northwest immediately became one of the biggest position battles of the preseason. So far, Geno Smith has been running the first-team offense, and Drew Lock has been on the second team.

That was the status quo entering Saturday's team scrimmage, but things are looking up for Lock after he outperformed Smith in the contest. The Missouri product completed 18 of 27 passing attempts for 185 yards and a touchdown, nearly doubling Smith's 10 of 19 for just 94 yards. And keep in mind, Lock operated the second-team offense while taking on the first-team defense, and vice-versa for Smith.

While neither signal-caller is likely to be a direct factor in most fantasy leagues, whoever starts in Seattle will impact the other skill weapons there, particularly DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. News of Lock's competent play is encouraging, to say the least.

Injuries

· J.K. Dobbins is set for an evaluation of his knee, following a lost 2021 season due to a preseason ACL tear. The third-year back has been raring to get back into practice and could do so as soon as Monday if cleared by the Ravens' medical team. When healthy, the former second-round pick would seem to be the clear lead back in Baltimore, although coach John Harbaugh has often employed a committee approach with his backfield in recent seasons.

· Not an injury, but Kareem Hunt returned to Browns practice after demanding a trade and sitting out for two days. Cleveland denied the request, so it looks like the 27-year-old will stay put and again be a productive option despite having Nick Chubb in front of him on the depth chart.

· Sammy Watkins has been back from a hamstring issue for over a week and saw ample playing time in the Packers' Family Night event, which is essentially a scrimmage. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to soak up plenty of targets from Aaron Rodgers as only Allen Lazard currently ranks ahead of the 29-year-old on the depth chart.

· Despite Giants head coach Brian Daboll pronouncing him "good to go" after offseason knee surgery, second-year receiver Kadarius Toney missed his third practice Sunday. While it was likely just to manage his health and provide recovery days, this bears monitoring throughout the preseason, as there is plenty of competition for targets on the depth chart in New York.

· N'Keal Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's practice, although the team didn't reveal the diagnosis until Sunday. That leaves Equanimeous St. Brown as the second healthy option on the depth chart behind Darnell Mooney. The 25-year-old St. Brown has flashed so far in camp and had already reportedly emerged as a top option for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Job Battles

· Rookie Dameon Pierce is in the running to be the top back for the Texans, although Marlon Mack had been presumed to be the leader in that race heading into the preseason. If one becomes a clear favorite, he could be quite a value play in drafts as neither has an ADP inside 130.

· Fourth-round rookie Daniel Bellinger has been getting most of the first-team reps in Giants camp since Ricky Seals-Jones has missed much of the last week with an undisclosed issue. Given the other high-quality receiving options on the roster, neither player is likely to be a major factor on fantasy squads this season. Yet it always bears monitoring as there is almost always a pop-up success story at tight end each season.