NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Russell Wilson , PIT - Wilson has looked fantastic with his new team and now has another weapon with Mike Williams on the field. For some reason, Williams couldn't get things going with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers . Hmm. Wilson now has games of 27.5, 18.6 and 22.1 fantasy points in his three starts with the Steelers, making Mike Tomlin look like a genius. I'd be higher on Wilson

Bo Nix , DEN - Nix had a tough matchup on the road against the Chiefs this week and walked away with 18.3 fantasy points. I've written about him before yet he's only rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues. He has two good matchups in a row, against the Falcons (25th vs. quarterbacks) and the Raiders (24th). His ability to use his legs to get extra fantasy points is what sets him apart from traditional pocket quarterbacks. FAAB: $10-$15

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

We are past the halfway point of the season and the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. There's no reason to hold onto your FAAB, especially with some interesting players to move on this week.

We are past the halfway point of the season and the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. There's no reason to hold onto your FAAB, especially with some interesting players to move on this week.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

Bo Nix, DEN - Nix had a tough matchup on the road against the Chiefs this week and walked away with 18.3 fantasy points. I've written about him before yet he's only rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues. He has two good matchups in a row, against the Falcons (25th vs. quarterbacks) and the Raiders (24th). His ability to use his legs to get extra fantasy points is what sets him apart from traditional pocket quarterbacks. FAAB: $10-$15

SECONDARY TARGETS

Russell Wilson, PIT - Wilson has looked fantastic with his new team and now has another weapon with Mike Williams on the field. For some reason, Williams couldn't get things going with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Hmm. Wilson now has games of 27.5, 18.6 and 22.1 fantasy points in his three starts with the Steelers, making Mike Tomlin look like a genius. I'd be higher on Wilson except he has road games against the Ravens, Browns, Eagles and Bengals in four of his next six games. FAAB: $8-$12

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Audric Estime, DEN - Estime appears to have claimed the lead role for the Broncos. It's not uncommon to see a rookie mature as the season continues and claim a larger role. Estime is a big back at 5-foot-11, 224, and has the ability to run between the tackles and handle goal-line duty. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry in limited work this season, but that also means he has fresh legs. Sean Payton said Monday he'd get more work after 14 carries Sunday (for 53 yards) against the Chiefs, though the upcoming matchups are tough. FAAB: $10-$15

Jaylen Warren, PIT - Look, I'm not saying Najee Harris is going anywhere but Warren has gotten at least 11 touches his last three games. He's a threat in the passing game as a better receiver than Harris, though the latter handles the goal-line work. It remains to be seen if his costly fumble Sunday will impact his touches, but that seems like a fluke and fumbling hasn't been an issue. He's rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues, but on a light week he makes the cut here. FAAB: $8-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Gus Edwards, LAC - Edwards returned from a four-game absence Sunday and took 10 carries from J.K. Dobbins, including two inside the 10-yard line. Edwards rushed for 55 yards while Dobbins needed 18 touches to equal that total. Still, Dobbins will continue to be the lead back — he took the final five carries — but it looks like Edwards will be involved. FAAB: $5-$10

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jerry Jeudy, CLE - With Amari Cooper now calling Buffalo home, Jeudy is the main target for the Browns' offense and Jameis Winston. Jeudy has 19 targets his last two games, posting 79 and 73 receiving yards. He's rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and the only explanation I can think of for that low total is he had a bye last week. That should make him more attractive now. FAAB: $10-$15

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NO - Wearing the black and gold seems to work for MVS who had a big game Sunday with three catches for 109 yards and two scores. I'd be higher on him, especially with all of the injuries to the Saints, except those were his only three targets. In other words, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go 3-3-29 with no scores this week. He also has a bye Week 12, but for this week, the Browns secondary isn't very good. FAAB: $8-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Ricky Pearsall, SF - Pearsall is a feel-good story given he got shot in August and it's nice to see him produce on the field. He scored his first touchdown Sunday on a nice catch-and-run, showing off his athleticism. Unfortunately, Christian McCaffrey is focal point of this offense and George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are higher on the target depth chart. FAAB: $5-$10

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Mike Gesicki, CIN - The Bengals don't have a strong defense, so they throw all game, which bodes well for fantasy teams. Gesicki had 23 targets the last three games while Tee Higgins was out with an injury. At least while Higgins is out it should mean more targets for Gesicki, though I'm on the fence about what that will mean for him when Higgins returns. He has a favorable matchup this week against the Chargers and then two more (Steelers, Cowboys) after a Week 12 bye. FAAB: $8-12