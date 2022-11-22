NFL Waiver Wire: Week 12 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Fun fact: there aren't any byes this week; the NFL doesn't take off for the holiday. However, there are two teams on bye next week, six byes in Week 14 and then ... we are done with byes. If you're in a tight race to make the playoffs, you might want to consider that when looking at your roster and the looming trade deadline.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Deshaun Watson, CLE - I've mentioned him here before but he could be a league-winner if you need help at the position. He's been practicing with the team and is rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues. FAAB: $4-$8

Hail Mary

Mike White, NYJ - Apparently Zach Wilson isn't working out (more on him later) and the Jets are considering going with White this week. White is somewhat prone to the occasional interception but has a career 7.2 YPA. He also has arguably the best receivers the Jets have had at his disposal, so there's a shred of optimism. FAAB: $2-$4

Trevor Siemian, CHI - Justin Fields might be out for a bit and Chicago doesn't have a lot to play for with a 3-8 record and at the bottom of the NFC North. The Bears could turn to Siemian, who has value in two-quarterback/super-flex leagues. Just don't have high expectations. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Samaje Perine, CIN - Joe Mixon has been a beast recently for fantasy purposes but could miss some time due to a concussion. Perine is an elite backup (note the word "backup"), who can handle all three downs, including the goal-line work. If Mixon is out this week, Perine is a great add to your fantasy roster and someone to start. FAAB: $10-$25

Latavius Murray, DEN - The Melvin Gordon era in Denver is over after the team released him like dropping a football. Note that the Broncos re-signed Gordon with a healthy Javonte Williams and are now releasing him with an injured Javonte Williams (ACL). Murray should be the workhorse as the Broncos try to salvage what's left of this season. He'll get goal-line carries, but don't expect great efficiency from him as far as yard per carry. FAAB: $8-$16

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

Treylon Burks, TEN - Burks returned from a four-week absence (five if you count the bye) to post a 8-7-11 line in last Thursday night's football game. He's clearly the top receiver for the Titans and the hope is Ryan Tannehill can continue to utilize him the way he did with A.J. Brown. The schedule is hit-or-miss; there are some solid corners he'll face some weeks, but there are also some easy matchups as well.

Hail Mary

Elijah Moore, NYJ - I will admit, I'm the Vice President of the Elijah Moore fan club, so there could be some bias here. He's always open (just watch any game film on him), so if the Jets move in a different direction to Mike White, that could be gold for Moore's fantasy outlook. Let's look at his fantasy points from last season, Weeks 8-13 in PPR: 13.1, 27.4, 13.4, 29.6, 9.3 and 20.6. That seems like pretty good upside. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Logan Thomas, WAS - Thomas went 6-5-65 with Taylor Heinicke and has always been productive from a fantasy perspective when he's healthy. Heincke targeted him multiple times in the end zone last week, which adds value. FAAB: $5-$10

Hail Mary

MyCole Pruitt, ATL - Kyle Pitts was placed on IR, which means he'll be out for at least four weeks and likely the fantasy playoffs. While Pitts has disappointed, Pruitt seems ready to fill his role. Pruitt is seen more as a blocker, but he might be the best receiving option in a run-first offense. FAAB: FCFS or $1