NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Deep Dive

We've reached one of the most pivotal weeks of the fantasy season as it's the final one before the playoffs in most leagues. As always, we've have had a wave of news creating value in unexpected places. We'll cover those and other notable players who should be available in deeper leagues.

Quarterbacks

Tommy DeVito vs. GB (two percent ESPN, 11 percent FFPC)

DeVito has been a punchline, but perhaps the joke is on everyone (including myself) who dismissed him. He's delivered seven touchdowns across four games and has at least mid-10 fantasy points in each of his full outings since facing Dallas. The warning is that this run is likely to come to an end, though the Packers represent a mediocre matchup.

Jake Browning vs. IND (12 percent ESPN, 19 percent FFPC)

It's unlikely we ever see another Browning performance like we did on Monday Night Football, so this isn't a pick I'd rely on long-term. Things could come crashing down against the Colts since they've only allowed one QB to top 20 fantasy points since Week 5.

Mitch Trubisky vs. NE (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

For those truly desperate, we know Trubisky is likely to get a couple starts with Kenny Pickett (ankle) sidelined. Don't watch along the way, but he's managed respectable fantasy efforts in a pair of relief appearances this season.

Zach Wilson vs. HOU (four percent ESPN, nine percent FFPC)

It's unclear whether Wilson will start, especially with all the speculation and reports about his desire to play. He performed roughly equivalently to DeVito from a fantasy perspective, so he's likely to produce useful weeks with painful performances in between.

Nick Mullens at LV (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

Mullens is another speculative add as it's possible he takes over under center in Minnesota. Overlapping with the return of Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is a positive for his potential to produce, and T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison aren't bad peripheral options.

Running Backs

Chase Brown vs. IND (zero percent ESPN, 67 percent FFPC)

The Bengals promised that Brown would be more involved in the offense, and he proceeded to post nine carries on Monday against the Jaguars. He's now an elite backup to Joe Mixon and at least carries some independent fantasy value.

Ty Montgomery at PIT (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

JaMycal Hasty at PIT (zero percent ESPN, two percent FFPC)

We know Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is set to miss at least a couple weeks. We also know that Ezekiel Elliott will be the workhorse back, but it's likely at least one outside option gets involved. It's unclear which of Montgomery or Hasty steps into the new role, so both are worth speculating on for now.

DeeJay Dallas at SF (one percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

Kenny McIntosh at SF (zero percent ESPN, seven percent FFPC)

The Seattle backfield has been decimated between injuries to Kenneth Walker (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee). We don't have the benefit of the injury report so far, though one or both of Dallas and McIntosh could offer value.

Kenyan Drake at NYG (zero percent ESPN, two percent FFPC)

Drake signed with the Green Bay practice squad Tuesday. That's not likely to be particularly notable for this week, but he could reach the active roster given the iffy health of Aaron Jones (knee).

Wide Receivers

Zay Jones at CLE (17 percent ESPN, 91 percent FFPC)

Parker Washington at CLE (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Jones emerged to record a season-high eight targets after Christian Kirk (core) exited MNF. In deep leagues, he may already be gone based on name value and production from last season. That leads us to Washington, who's reportedly set to become the direct replacement for Kirk in the slot. He also broke out on Monday and should be consistently on the field for the foreseeable future, though those recent numbers may not be replicable.

Khalil Shakir at KC (six percent ESPN, 68 percent FFPC)

Shakir is good for spike performances from time to time. In a Buffalo offense that's capable of putting up points, that trend should continue. It may not be this week against a strong Chiefs' defense, but the Bills should have shootouts against the Cowboys and Chargers in the coming weeks.

Alec Pierce at CLE (one percent ESPN, 64 percent FFPC)

Pierce is worth noting because he posted a big performance last week by reaching 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career. There are a lot of reasons to believe that won't continue given his track record and because Michael Pittman commands an extremely high rate of targets in Indianapolis. The case for Pierce is that he doesn't need a high volume of targets to be productive since he's a big-play threat.

Cedric Tillman vs. JAX (zero percent ESPN, 26 percent FFPC)

There should be interest in Tillman for three reasons. First is Amari Cooper's (concussion) likely absence this weekend. Next is the matchup with the Jaguars having allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers with one registering at least 25 points from three of the last four weeks. Joe Flacco under center also helps the Cleveland offense since he's willing to throw the ball deep.

Dontayvion Wicks at NYG (one percent ESPN, eight percent FFPC)

Christian Watson (hamstring) is injured again to shift the Green Bay wide receiver depth chart. Wicks is almost certainly the player to benefit, and he's already caught at least three passes three consecutive weeks while topping 40 yards each time.

Tight Ends

Tanner Hudson vs. IND (five percent ESPN, 28 percent FFPC)

It seems unbelievable Hudson is a consistent contributor in the Cincinnati offense, yet he's managed at least four receptions in five straight appearances. That hasn't led to the highest ceiling as he's yet to top 49 yards during that stretch, but he's at least proven to be reliable.

Tucker Kraft at NYG (two percent, 28 percent FFPC)

Kraft has seen multiple targets in four consecutive games. More importantly, he's been on the field for 95 and 96 percent of snaps the last two weeks after only previously topping 50 once this season.