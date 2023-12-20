NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Heinicke is taking over under center for the second time this season and

Mullens performed as expected as he was capable enough of distributing the ball to his elite playmakers while also making regrettable mistakes. For this week, there's not much of a better streaking option than Mullens due to the matchup. The Lions are scrambling in the secondary having allowed at least 21.75 fantasy points to opposing QBs in six consecutive weeks and over 25 fantasy points four times during that span.

Flacco lives dangerously, and at some point that's likely to come back to bite him. For now, he's attempted at least 44 passes in all three starts while producing no fewer than 16 fantasy points. Houston is a mediocre secondary, so this may be another decent week for Flacco.

We're down to the semifinals in most leagues. And without bye weeks, the strongest rosters are still alive and at their peak form in theory. Of course, that's not how fantasy football works, particularly with injuries always wreaking havoc late in the season. For those wanting to keep their championship hopes alive, this article will point to some deep waiver options to consider. As a reminder, the traditional waiver wire can be found at the link above and names will not be repeated from that column.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco at HOU (11 percent ESPN, 20 percent FFPC)

Nick Mullens vs. DET (six percent ESPN, seven percent FFPC)

Taylor Heinicke vs. IND (two percent ESPN, 13 percent FFPC)

Heinicke is taking over under center for the second time this season and replacing Desmond Ridder. The first round didn't go well as he failed to reach 15 fantasy points over three outings. The Colts are an aggressive defense, so it doesn't seem likely Heinicke will post a great stat line.

Ryan Tannehill vs. SEA (one percent ESPN, 57 percent FFPC)

This is simply to note that Will Levis is battling an ankle injury and may not be able to start this weekend. Presumably, that would line up Tannehill back under center, and he quietly has some decent weapons to work with in a mediocre matchup.

Case Keenum vs. CLE (one percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

Keenum looks like he'll get his second consecutive start, though he's a desperation play against a tough Browns defense.

Mason Rudolph vs. CIN (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Rudolph is likely to get the nod for the Steelers as there's a slim chance Kenny Pickett (ankle) returns. That's nothing to be excited about, but he does face a more favorable matchup than Keenum.

Running Backs

Jerick McKinnon vs. LV (37 percent ESPN, 96 percent FFPC)

We've reached the time of year when McKinnon awakens from his season-long slumber. He's likely rostered in most leagues, but check the wire just in case. Even if Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) returns, McKinnon should keep his role while Clyde Edwards-Helaire would likely be the odd man out.

Chris Rodriguez at NYJ (one percent ESPN, 16 percent FFPC)

It's possible Brian Robinson (hamstring) can come back, though he didn't practice in any capacity last week and the Commanders have nothing to play for. That points to a second straight absence where Rodriguez operates as the lead back. He didn't do much against the Rams, yet they are one of the more stout run-stopping units. Despite the reputation, the Jets aren't the same caliber. Rodriguez is an uninspiring grinder back, but there could be some volume.

Isaiah Spiller vs. BUF (zero percent ESPN, 12 percent FFPC)

Spiller was the clear lead back Thursday night. That can be dismissed by the game script, but he's not likely to go from 16 carries to nothing. Spiller's similar to Rodriguez in that we shouldn't expect much of any role in the passing game and also faces a relatively tough matchup against Buffalo.

Cordarrelle Patterson vs. IND (two percent ESPN, 58 percent FFPC)

There's no reason to rush into exposure to the Atlanta offense, but Patterson has inched his way within the production the last few weeks having received at least six touches from three of the last four games - including three inside the 20-yard line.

Melvin Gordon at SF (zero percent ESPN, nine percent FFPC)

Gordon is on the Baltimore active roster after the unfortunate injury to Keaton Mitchell (knee). Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are likely to work ahead of him, but he's a stash candidate.

Wide Receivers

Parker Washington at TB (two percent ESPN, 21 percent FFPC)

Jamal Agnew at TB (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Agnew had the splash play in Sunday night's game, but only played 10 offensive snaps with two targets. In contrast, Washington was on the field for 27 and six. That makes the choice pretty clear on paper. The status of Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is worth monitoring before starting either.

Treylon Burks vs. SEA (24 percent ESPN, 85 percent FFPC)

Burks has endured a disappointing season due to injury and the poor state of the Titans' offense. However, he logged his highest snap count last week over a three-game stretch since returning from a concussion and delivered splash plays of 37 and 20 yards. Trusting anyone in the Tennessee offense is a risk, though Burks is trending up.

Alec Pierce at ATL (three percent ESPN, 72 percent FFPC)

D.J. Montgomery at ATL (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Michael Pittman's (concussion) status is unknown, which could bump both Pierce and Montgomery up the depth chart. We know Pierce is a boom-bust option. Montgomery represents the newcomer and doesn't have the best track record as a pro, but he did see four targets and played a big role in the offense after Pittman's exit.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey vs. NE (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Humphrey is playing ahead of Marvin Mims, whether we like it or not. That's hardly translated to much fantasy production, though he did earn a season-high four targets last week against Detroit. New England is going to take away Courtland Sutton, so peripheral options should be able to contribute in the Broncos offense.

Andrei Iosivas at PIT (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

We know Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is out, so someone will need to step up. That's typically been Trenton Irwin, but Iosivas is more explosive and more importantly played more snaps than Irwin in Saturday's win over Minnesota.

Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson at LAR (19 percent ESPN, 84 percent FFPC)

The New Orleans offense is difficult to predict and Johnson has been disappointing this season. As this is an elite matchup, he's a high-risk streaming option.

Tanner Hudson at PIT (four percent ESPN, 32 percent FFPC)

Hudson is a high-floor selection who continues to see no increase in roster rate. The Steelers' linebacker and safety corps are depleted, so he's in a favorable spot this week.

Durham Smythe vs. DAL (one percent ESPN, 11 percent FFPC)

Smythe produced one of his better games this season in the absence of Tyreek Hill (ankle). Hill is almost certain to return, though Smythe could be a sneaky late add in case there's a surprise.