Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Early Watch

NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Early Watch

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
December 17, 2023

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

  • Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell, who was benched in the fourth quarter. Brissett threw for 124 yards and two TDs. If Brissett gets another start, he would have an excellent set of receivers to throw to.

Running Backs

  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has now been productive in two straight games while Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has been out. Edwards-Helaire has averaged 15 touches, 85 yards and 0.5 TDs in those two contests.
  • Jerick McKinnon has had seven touches in each of the games Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) missed. Despite uninspiring yardage, he has three TDs in those games.
  • Trey Sermon handled 17 carries for 88 yards after Zack Moss injured his arm. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) miss Week 16, Sermon could see volume.
  • Tyler Goodson turned 11 carries and two targets into 79 yards after Zack Moss (arm) left the matchup against Pittsburgh. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) cannot suit up in Week

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

  • Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell, who was benched in the fourth quarter. Brissett threw for 124 yards and two TDs. If Brissett gets another start, he would have an excellent set of receivers to throw to.

Running Backs

  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has now been productive in two straight games while Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has been out. Edwards-Helaire has averaged 15 touches, 85 yards and 0.5 TDs in those two contests.
  • Jerick McKinnon has had seven touches in each of the games Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) missed. Despite uninspiring yardage, he has three TDs in those games.
  • Trey Sermon handled 17 carries for 88 yards after Zack Moss injured his arm. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) miss Week 16, Sermon could see volume.
  • Tyler Goodson turned 11 carries and two targets into 79 yards after Zack Moss (arm) left the matchup against Pittsburgh. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) cannot suit up in Week 16, Goodson should have a role in the Indy backfield.

Wide Receivers

  • Dontayvion Wicks posted six catches for 97 yards. Christian Watson has missed two games with a hamstring injury, and Jayden Reed injured his toe in the fourth quarter. In terms of Reed, there is no word as to whether the injury will be an issue.
  • Demarcus Robinson has at least 13 PPR points in each of the Rams' last three games. He's risky due to his long-term history, but he could continue to see significant snaps.
  • D.J. Montgomery took on significant work when Micahel Pittman suffered a concussion. Montgomery posted 48 yards and a TD, but misplayed another potential score. If Pittman misses time, Montgomery could see heavy snaps.
  • In deep leagues, Cedric Tillman has 23 targets over the last four games. During that stretch, he has two games with at least 52 yards.

Tight Ends

  • Tucker Kraft has at least 57 yards in each of his last two games. As long as Luke Musgrave remains sidelined, Kraft has been a solid floor play in each of the last four games.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 15
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 15
Sunday Night Football: NFL Best Bets, Picks & Prediction for Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 15
Sunday Night Football: NFL Best Bets, Picks & Prediction for Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 15
NFL Best Bets & Picks for Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, Week 15
NFL Best Bets & Picks for Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, Week 15
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Jacksonville vs. Baltimore