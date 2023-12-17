NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell, who was benched in the fourth quarter. Brissett threw for 124 yards and two TDs. If Brissett gets another start, he would have an excellent set of receivers to throw to. Running Backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire has now been productive in two straight games while Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has been out. Edwards-Helaire has averaged 15 touches, 85 yards and 0.5 TDs in those two contests.

Jerick McKinnon has had seven touches in each of the games Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) missed. Despite uninspiring yardage, he has three TDs in those games.

Trey Sermon handled 17 carries for 88 yards after Zack Moss injured his arm. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) miss Week 16, Sermon could see volume.

Tyler Goodson turned 11 carries and two targets into 79 yards after Zack Moss (arm) left the matchup against Pittsburgh. If Moss and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) cannot suit up in Week