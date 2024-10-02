NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

It's time for another extended look at the waiver wire, and it's likely the most needed week for this article so far this season. Bye weeks are here and injuries continue to mount, so there are likely quite a few holes to fill on rosters – particularly in deeper leagues.

As a reminder, we won't repeat any names found on the traditional waiver wire article published earlier in the week.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones – 15% ESPN, 74% FFPC

Quarterback remains an ugly position, and now we have a bye week where Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff won't be options. That will lead to some desperation for at least a few teams. Jones isn't an ideal option as he isn't running much and the Seahawks carry a decent secondary, though he does have multiple touchdowns in half of his four games. Keep an eye on the status of Malik Nabers as the week progresses. Without him in the offense, the Giants' situation is bleak.

Andy Dalton – 9% ESPN, 20% FFPC

Dalton has gotten the Carolina offense moving in each of the last two weeks, but going up against the Bears will be his toughest test. Chicago is an elite defense against the pass, so I'd do my best to find another option.

Joe Flacco – 0% ESPN, 17% FFPC

Flacco could be getting a start depending on updates we get regarding Anthony Richardson (hip). If that's the case, he might be the best streamer of the week thanks to a matchup against a Jaguars defense allowing a league-high 25.1 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

Running Backs

Samaje Perine – 17% ESPN, 70% FFPC

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 6% ESPN, 45% FFPC

The Chiefs' offense isn't as exciting as it once was, and it isn't likely to be particularly explosive as long as Rashee Rice is sidelined. But there's still a chance the backfield remains in flux, so it could be worth rostering any potential contributor. Perine got a goal-line carry that he converted in Week 4 and CEH is eligible to come off NFI at any point.

Roschon Johnson – 13% ESPN

Johnson didn't receive the expanded role many had projected in Week 4 while D'Andre Swift turned in an exceptional performance. I wouldn't bet on the latter continuing, and Johnson is being prioritized ahead of Khalil Herbert. It might take patience for him to be a reliable contributor, though he's still a worthy stash candidate for teams with winning records.

Justice Hill -10% ESPN

Hill represents a desperation FLEX option for those dealing with injuries or bye weeks. He's recorded six receptions in two outings this season, and game script against the Bengals could dictate the Ravens have to take to the air more regularly than recent matchups.

Jeremy McNichols – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

McNichols took on the change-of-pace role for Washington with Austin Ekeler sidelined by a concussion. Ekeler's status is still up in the air, so McNichols is another short-term FLEX consideration.

Wide Receivers

Josh Downs – 10% ESPN

Downs carries a fairly shocking roster rate, though his fantasy utility is likely dependent on who's under center. He turned in an excellent performance with Flacco at quarterback in Week 4 while the aforementioned matchup against the Jaguars is positive.

Jalen Tolbert – 7% ESPN

Tolbert shares the second target role with Jake Ferguson in Dallas, a desirable position to hold when the offense is pushed to score. That won't likely come Sunday night against the Steelers, though the Cowboys defensive line is beat up where there's potential for some offensive fireworks.

Jordan Whittington – 4%, 43% FFPC

Tutu Atwell - 7% ESPN, 26% FFPC

The picture for the Rams' wide receiver corps has become clear with Whittington, Atwell and Demarcus Robinson all logging between 25 and 30 routes run in Week 4. Whittington will vacuum up targets in the short areas of the field,while Atwell has slightly less volume but at a greater aDOT. The duo can be viewed as offering floor and ceiling, but both should be decent streaming/deep league starts until either Cooper Kupp (ankle) or Puka Nacua can return (knee).

Ricky Pearsall – 3% ESPN, 75% FFPC

Like many on PUP/NFI/IR, rumors have begun as to when Pearsall may be able to return. He's missed a lot of training camp, so I wouldn't expect immediate contributions. For those with a winning record and confidence in the state of their rosters, Pearsall's a solid stash candidate to make a potential impact down the stretch or in the fantasy playoffs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 1% ESPN, 3% FFPC

Skyy Moore – 0% ESPN, 1% FFPC

Someone has to step up in Kansas City. Trade speculation is rampant about DeAndre Hopkins or even a Tyreek Hill reunion. But until something gets done, the Chiefs need to have some semblance of a passing game. Xavier Worthy will be asked to step up, yet doesn't offer the type of profile (at least, right now) to command all the vacant targets. Instead, coach Andy Reid mentioned Smith-Schuster and Moore specifically as players who will be relied upon. Of that pair, I'd prefer Smith-Schuster. He's lost his explosive playmaking ability, though he has a baseline level of wide receiver competence in the NFL - something Moore hasn't yet displayed.

Josh Reynolds - 4% ESPN, 22% FFPC

There weren't many standout performances by any skill-position player in the Jets-Broncos matchup, so this isn't based on Reynolds' most recent production. His role fits somewhere in between Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but his 1.79 yards per route run ranks highest on the team. He's shown chemistry with Bo Nix, so those in need of a bye week stream could do worse - particularly due to a matchup against the Raiders.

Sterling Shepard - 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

This isn't a good time for the Buccaneers to have a short week as they lack a third healthy pass catcher. So they signed Shepard to the active roster Tuesday, putting him on the radar as a very short-term option and one-week stream against the Falcons.

Roman Wilson - 1% ESPN, 58% FFPC

The Steelers are another team needing a second wide receiver to step up behind George Pickens. An ankle injury cost Wilson nearly all of training camp, so even after returning to practice he hasn't been active on game day. That should change at some point in the coming weeks, and he could operate as something of a trade addition for Pittsburgh down the stretch.

Tight Ends

Tucker Kraft - 5% ESPN

Kraft is nearly universally rostered in the tight end premium scoring format of FFPC, but he's worth considering in traditional scoring leagues after his performance with Jordan Love returning last week. The Packers still boast an impressive depth of pass catchers, but the absence of Christian Watson (ankle) should also mildly help Kraft command targets.

Noah Gray - 1% ESPN, 12% FFPC

The answer to the potential pass-catching option may not be any specific receiver, but instead a second tight end. Gray didn't see a huge uptick in role during Week 4 with 12 routes, though he did post four receptions for 40 yards. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him schemed more into the offense moving forward.

Erick All – 0% ESPN, 27% FFPC

All has registered four catches in each of the last three weeks, which is better than fantasy managers are getting from many household names at the position. It's difficult to project a big jump in production from All, but he's steady and trusted by the coaching staff.