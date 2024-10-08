NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Joe Flacco - IND - Flacco deserves consideration, especially in super-flex/two-QB leagues. I throw the football around with my kids and all I hear is crick, crick, crick from my shoulder. The 39-year-old Flacco is eight years younger and has more upside throwing to Colts receivers than Kevin Payne throwing to his kids after passing for 359 yards last week against the Jaguars. In two games, Flacco has five TD passes and no interceptions. FAAB: $2-$4

Daniel Jones , NYG - I touted Jones this offseason and thought his ability to get extra yards using his legs would be a boon for fantasy purposes. While he only had 38 rushing yards Sunday at Seattle, he threw two touchdowns and is a great spot start this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati ranks 28th in the league against quarterbacks, and if Malik Nabers returns it will only help Jones' fantasy prospects. FAAB: $4-$8

Another week is gone and we face a new round of teams with byes — Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams and Vikings are off this week. Did I mention the Vikings are 5-0? You have to be happy for Sam Darnold . There's another game across the pond early Sunday morning and it appears we are going to stay with just one Monday Night Football game. Let's look at this week's waiver wire.

Quarterback

SECONDARY TARGETS

HAIL MARY

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Tyrone Tracy, NYG - I'd bid more on Tracy if I knew Devin Singletary was going to be out this week and maybe longer. However, Tracy had a solid game against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 129 yards, an impressive performance for a rookie going into Seattle. A converted wide receiver, Tracy is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, but it remains to be seen if Singletary will return this week. The Giants play Sunday night, which means we might have to wait on Singletary's availability, if he's not ruled out earlier, but the Bengals aren't the '85 Bears when it comes to defense. FAAB: $5-$10

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC - With the loss of Rashee Rice it was tough to figure out which receiver sans Xavier Worthy was going to step up and be "the guy." JuJu apparently is that guy after finishing with seven catches for 130 yards Monday night. While it seems like he's been around forever, JuJu came into the league at age 20 in 2017 and should be in his prime now at 27 (he turns 28 next month). Rice will be sidelined at least until November. I'd bid more on JuJu if he wasn't on bye this week and didn't have tough matchups awaiting him. FAAB: $3-$6

Josh Downs, IND - I've talked about Downs in the last few articles and he's done enough to warrant another mention. He has 21 targets the last two games and, like the Giants, this is turning into a narrow passing regime. Downs is receiver who on another team (think Patriots) would be the top option. I don't think that either Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco moves the needle, and it could be Flacco who's the better option for him. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Darius Slayton, NYG - This add is completely dependent on the availability of Malik Nabers, who could be back this week. Slayton has been consistent for the Giants with 700-plus receiving yards every season in which he played at 14 games, despite being overlooked by his teammates. Drops (four last season) are a concern, but he's fantasy relevant as long as Nabers is out. Last week he caught eight of 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. FAAB: $2-$4

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tyler Conklin, NYJ - Another week, another week of disappointments for the tight end position. Conklin has an elevated status playing with Aaron Rodgers, who typically likes to lean on his tight end (as well as Allen Lazard). He's only rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues. And yes, the tight end position has been tough to navigate this season. FAAB: $3-$6