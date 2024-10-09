NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We've been pretty lucky this season, but that all came to a screeching halt in Week 5. Tampa Bay's curious decision-making wiped away both the win and cover, a bad snap and somehow worse coaching took a win and cover from the Bengals and the same goes for the Bills against the Texans, although I suppose the result could have been a bit more ambiguous. I've been on the right side of these blunders most times this year, but even the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game was a "loss" because the bionic Brandon Aubrey missed a chippie by his standards and gaffed away the spread. There's some solace that I was not very confident in anything going on last week, but let's hope that the smaller slate doesn't amplify the chaos again in Week 6.

NFL Week 6 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 6 Byes

Chiefs

Chiefs Dolphins

Dolphins Rams

Rams Vikings

NFL Week 6 Predictions

Week 5 Record ATS: 5-9

Week 5 Record on Totals: 4-10

Season Record ATS: 43-33-2

Season Record on Totals: 35-43

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 6 odds and our predictions for each NFL game. Home teams are listed last.

49ers vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Seahawks 49ers -3.5 San Francisco -185; Seattle +154 49

The 49ers have won five straight against the Seahawks dating back to 2022, and they have done so by an average margin of 15 points. Normally I think those types of results can be fluky, but the NFC West is full of flukiness and yet San Fran has been relatively consistent in this matchup, even with Seattle emerging as a possible playoff team as of late.

The 49ers seem to respond well when the pressure/attention is on them. I'd love to shave a half point off, if only because we've been beaten on this kind of line a ton recently. But I'm going to just trust the better team come Thursday.

Spread Pick: 49ers -3.5

Total Pick: Under 49

Jaguars vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Bears Bears -2 Chicago -135; Jacksonville +114 45

London is the Jaguars' second home at this point. It's to the point that I feel more comfortable with their performance in this environment than what I'm going to get from Jacksonville if they were traveling east to the West Coast.

I'm assuming since the Jaguars will stay in Europe for two weeks that they will leave before any of hurricane-related weather could impact their plans. It just seems like a significant travel advantage over a Bears team that is inexperienced at this kind of thing, and unlike the Vikings -- which I couldn't have been more wrong about last week -- does not have the massive coaching advantage that Kevin O'Connell's staff possesses.

Spread Pick: Jaguars +2

Total Pick: Under 45

Commanders vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Ravens Ravens -6.5 Baltimore -298; Washington +240 51

Boy, who would have guessed how fun this game would be at the start of the season? This is Kliff Kingsbury's first real test in my mind. I'm expecting Jayden Daniels to struggle somewhat, which is why I'm focusing on Washington's offensive coordinator.

I've never been a huge Kingsbury guy, but I'm willing to come around on his offensive scheme a bit more if they're able to take advantage of the Ravens, who have struggled mightily on defense in recent weeks. I need to see it first, though.

Spread Pick: Ravens -6.5

Total Pick: Over 51

Cardinals vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Packers Packers -5 Green Bay -225; Arizona +185 48

I think James Conner is going to comfortably go over his combined yards total and frankly, this probably should be a get-right game for Marvin Harrison as well, particularly if Jaire Alexander (groin) misses a third consecutive game.

That being said, I think it's also a get-right game for the Packers offense. Green Bay did what it needed to do in a rare West Coast win last week, especially against a well-coached team like the Rams. I just don't see how the Cardinals can manufacture enough pass rush to make Jordan Love uncomfortable, which is basically the only win condition I can see in this one.

Spread Pick: Packers -5

Total Pick: Over 48

Texans vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Patriots Texans -7 Houston -310; New England +250 38

I had pegged the Drake Maye era to start next week when the Pats travel overseas, but I'm not surprised the rookie will make his starting debut in Week 6.

Look, I completely understand everyone's reservations. New England's offensive line is miserable. I thought Houston's was bad last year, and frankly Washington's this year, but I think it sort of went over my head how the Patriots are without basically any sort of name-brand recognition up front.

Maye's mobility is a bit understated, and we have seen quarterbacks in recent years mitigate a disastrous offensive line with their legs. Everyone's acting like this will be a David Carr 2.0 situation, and I just don't think that's possible.

Every part of me wants to take the Patriots and the points, especially with Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve, but that would simply go against every sort of analytical point out there. The NFL will be a whole lot better if I'm wrong, though.

Spread Pick: Texans -7

Total Pick: Under 38

Buccaneers vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Saints Buccaneers -3.5 Tampa Bay -175; New Orleans +145 41.5

Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple weeks after sustaining an oblique injury in Monday's loss to the Chiefs, but even if he was playing I'm not sure it would matter much. New Orleans just seems like the team ... that we all thought they'd be entering the year.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have completely picked up where they left off last year in their surprising playoff run. I mentioned in the preamble at the top, but Tampa Bay should absolutely be in sole possession of first place in the NFC South, and I just don't see a way in which they come out flat after last Thursday's surprising loss.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -3.5

Total Pick: Over 41.5

Browns vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Eagles Eagles -8.5 Philadelphia -455; Cleveland +350 42.5

I'm not sure what number could be set here for me to take the Browns. Deshaun Watson is awful, the offense is awful and the organization seems to be in a complete rut. Underdogs have been outright winning games at a historic rate through five weeks, but like the Patriots and 49ers a couple of weeks ago, I just don't see a way in which Cleveland will be competitive in this one.

Spread Pick: Eagles -8.5

Total Pick: Over 42.5

Colts vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Titans Colts -1 Indianapolis -112; Tennessee -108 43

I honored my statement last week regarding Joe Flacco, even though the Jaguars did end up covering the listed spread.

This week the starting quarterback in Indianapolis doesn't matter much to me. I suppose if Mason Rudolph starts for Tennessee, which seems possible given the lack of practice for Will Levis even with a bye week, then the opportunity for a back-breaking turnover is out of the equation. I just don't think the Titans are a team that can win with a game manager -- at least not consistently.

Spread Pick: Colts -1

Total Pick: Over 43

Chargers vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Broncos Chargers -3 Los Angeles -155; Denver +130 35.5

Well, I'm going to have to start caring more about the Broncos. This defense in particular won't go away, and unlike Tennessee, they absolutely can win if Bo Nix is simply a game manager.

I've been wholly unimpressed with Los Angeles' lack of creativity on offense. That's just Greg Roman in my mind, although I'm sure Justin Herbert's multitude of injuries over the past two months has given them reason to be uber-conservative.

This is the second lowest over/under on the 2024 slate if memory serves right, and while both teams want to win that way, I have more faith in Denver pulling that off at home.

Spread Pick: Broncos +3

Total Pick: Under 35.5

Steelers vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Raiders Steelers -3 Pittsburgh -162; Las Vegas +130 36.5

We're about one week above from total combustion in Las Vegas. I'd assume head coach Antonio Pierce won't be fired during the season, but I can promise a switch to Aidan O'Connell is not going to help this offense gain an identity.

That the organization ruined its relationship with Davante Adams should tell you exactly where this season is going to go, even if you think Adams is somehow in the wrong in this scenario.

Spread Pick: Steelers -3.5

Total Pick: Under 36.5

Falcons vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Panthers Falcons -6 Atlanta -258; Carolina +210 47

This is about the Falcons team that I was expecting entering the year. Outside of the Cowboys in Week 9, the Falcons don't face a true playoff contender until the Vikings in early December, and they don't face a defense that is actually good until the Broncos in Week 11.

Atlanta's schedule was difficult, and now it's not. It's as simple as that in my mind, and I'm rolling with the Falcons for the foreseeable future.

Spread Pick: Falcons -6

Total Pick: Over 47

Lions vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Cowboys Lions -3 Detroit -155; Dallas +130 52.5

I haven't done the exact totals on this yet, but I have to assume one of the teams I've been most correct on through 2024 has been the Cowboys. Maybe Dallas will catch lightning in a bottle once again, but they're at home and have some expectations to be competitive. That's a recipe for disappointment every time for a Mike McCarthy-coached team.

I also just think the bye week will do wonders for Detroit's offense. There's not much analytical reason behind that thought other than having a lot of faith in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but he's done so much with a unit that I wouldn't have assumed would be consistently good that my faith feels justified.

Spread Pick: Lions -3

Total Pick: Over 52.5

Bengals vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Giants Bengals -3.5 Cincinnati -170; New York +142 48

I hate to say it, but I'm interested in this game. I wanted no business with Daniel Jones this season, but I'm admittedly a bit curious to see if he can keep up this level of performance against a desperate Bengals team that seems unable to grasp the concept of "defense" in 2024.

Malik Nabers hopefully will be back, but there's enough juice on this passing attack -- again, a statement I never thought I'd write -- that I think even the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson could be impactful Sunday night.

Spread Pick: Giants +3.5

Total Pick: Over 48

Bills vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Jets Bills -2 Buffalo -135; New York +114 41

Well, this will be the true test of a dead-cat bounce after the firing of Robert Saleh. The Bills are the better team, but it's inarguable to say that the Jets have underperformed this season.

Was it Saleh's fault? I don't particularly think so, but I also am aware that where I'd place blame on the team's failures (hint, it's not the defense) won't actually ever have to accept responsibility in this situation, so might as well hope that any change can be effective. For as many negative things as you can say about Aaron Rodgers -- and most of them are fair criticisms -- he typically responds well in this type of scenario. Give the man the tiniest chip on his shoulder and he will outperform every expectation almost every time. We'll find out if Father Time has finally taken away that last bit of Rodgers magic come Monday night.

Spread Pick: Jets +2

Total Pick: Over 41

NFL Week 6 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 6 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. It was unfortunately not a great Week 5 thanks to the Bengals being the Bengals and the Saints completely laying an egg. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 6

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 6. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 6 at BetMGM.

Steelers -3 (-105)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 6

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 6. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Colts pick'em (-110)

Jayden Reed over 58.5 receiving yards (-125)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 6

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 6 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Buccaneers -3.5 (-108)

Lamar Jackson over 222.5 passing yards (-115)

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 6

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Jaguars moneyline (+115)

Four-team 6.5-point teaser -- PIT (+3.5), DET (+3.5), NYG (+10) and DEN (+9.5)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 6

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 6.

49ers -3.5 (-107)

Giants +3 (-104)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 5

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD (+205)

Look ahead at the NFL Week 7 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.